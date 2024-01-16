CarMax (KMX) Fell due to Market Volatility

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Mid Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund (Class Y) returned 14.3% compared to a 12.8% return for the Russell Midcap Index. The fund returned 26.5% for the full year compared to 17.2% for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Mid Cap Fund featured stocks such as CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is a used vehicle retailer. On January 12, 2024, CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) stock closed at $69.59 per share. One-month return of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was -7.69%, and its shares gained 7.06% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion.

Madison Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The bottom five detractors for the quarter were Arch Capital Group, Liberty Broadband, Brown & Brown, Markel Group, and CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Finally, shares in CarMax were volatile in the quarter, but ended up lagging the index as investors continue to wait for stabilization in the weak used car market."

Image: Courtesy of Carmax

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 35 hedge fund portfolios held CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) at the end of third quarter which was 40 in the previous quarter.

