Carmel-Ann Mania, DC, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmel-Ann Mania, DC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for her work in the Medical field, and in acknowledgment of her work as a Chiropractor and Owner in Private Practice.

Dr. Mania focuses on Family and Wellness care for all ages. In order to provide her patients with the best possible care, she works closely with each patient to develop an individualized care plan. She treats patients from newborns to geriatric patients in the Hackensack, NJ area at 344 Summit Ave. Dr. Mania strives for excellence through outstanding patient treatment and education to promote lifelong health. She treats patients for a variety of conditions, including auto injuries, sports injuries, headaches, lower and mid back pain, neck pain, and work injuries.

Dr. Mania studied English for two years at William Patterson College. She then attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, where she received her DC degree. Dr. Mania has earned a certification in Chiropractic Primary Care for the Famly (CCPCP) in 1998 at the University of Bridgeport. She has now been helping patients for 45 years with 42 years in private practice.

Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Mania is the Co-Founder with Loren Gelberg-Goff LCSW, of Being Well Within. They are dedicated to creating and presenting down-to-earth workshops and seminars to teach about stress management. Dr. Manaia and the team published their first book, "Being Well Within: From Distressed to De-Stressed" in 2011, through Balboa Press. Dr. Mania loves to educate others about ways to manage lifes' stresses in private, public, and corporate ventures. She hopes to teach people how to find balance in their lives and de-stress.

She is further involved with her community as a Don Bosco Mothers Guild Alumni, a Parishioner, and a member of the Women's Group for St. Mary's Church in Dearmont. She is also involved with the ACLU, and has been involved with New Jersey Cares in school drives and health and wellness events through the DARE program.

Dr. Mania is associated with the Palmer Alumni Association, the National Association of Women Business Owners, Women Doctors of Chiropractic (WDC), and the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors.
She has been awarded for her work with the "Teal Heart" Award in 2013 from the Northeast Region of NJAWBO for outstanding service to the organization, and the Nancy C. Righter Award for her contributions to her community, her profession, and the New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners.

She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of her parents, John and Frances Mania, and in memory of her late husband, with whom she founded the practice, Raymond Nicastro, DC.

For more information, visit www.drmania.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carmel-ann-mania-dc-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301413720.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

