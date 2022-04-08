U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Carmelo’s Ink City Delivers Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal and Fading for Cover-ups with the Astanza Duality in Syracuse, New York

Astanza Laser
·3 min read

The leading tattoo studio is hosting a special event on Saturday, April 16, to introduce its new laser tattoo removal service.

Syracuse, New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmelo’s Ink City is now offering an advanced and complete solution for unwanted tattoos featuring the Astanza Duality laser. As one of Syracuse, NY’s premier tattoo and piercing shops, Carmelo’s Ink City decided to add laser tattoo removal to serve its clients better and help its artists perfect their cover-up tattoos. Carmelo’s Ink City is hosting a special event on Saturday, April 16, to introduce the new laser tattoo removal service. The event will take place at the tattoo shop from 12 pm to 5 pm. Guests can enjoy food, drinks, and discounted treatments when booking an appointment at the event.

“At Carmelo’s Ink City, we place our customers’ needs above all else. Everything we do, from the people we hire to the protocols we have in place and our services, is built around customer satisfaction,” said Carmelo Silva, owner. “Adding laser tattoo removal is another step towards ensuring our clients’ needs are met. We can help our customers remove tattoos they no longer feel connected to and fade tattoos before a cover-up to make sure the tattoo they leave with is one they feel confident wearing.”

The Astanza Duality at Carmelo’s Ink City is a cutting-edge Q-switched Nd:YAG laser with dual-wavelength capabilities. Its 1064nm and 532nm wavelengths are safe to use on all skin types and can treat many tattoo pigments. This technology combines high pulse energies and ultra-quick pulse durations to produce intense peak power for optimal ink clearance in fewer sessions. The Duality’s homogenized flat-top profile beam prevents treatment overlap for safe application on all skin types and minimizes risks of unwanted side effects.

“Carmelo’s Ink City is favored by locals thanks to their amazing artwork, professional environment, and commitment to client satisfaction,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza Director of Inside Sales. “With the addition of the Astanza Duality, they’ll be able to provide a full-service experience, from applying tattoos to taking them off with safety and ease.”

About Carmelo's Ink City

Carmelo’s Ink City is a leading tattoo studio in Syracuse, New York, specializing in tattooing, piercing, and laser tattoo removal. It takes pride in providing clients with a clean, sterile, comfortable, and friendly environment. The judgment-free shop focuses solely on great results and client satisfaction.

Carmelo’s Ink City offers a wide range of tattoo styles, including custom tattoos, realism, portraits, tribal, color, black & gray, cover-ups, etc. It also provides complete laser tattoo removal, partial tattoo removal, and fading for tattoo cover-ups. All laser technicians received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program, and are certified in operating advanced Q-switched laser technology.

Carmelo’s Ink City offers free consultations for all laser tattoo removal clients. To schedule an appointment, call (315) 214-8187, visit https://carmelosinkcity.com/, or reach out on Instagram and Facebook. Carmelo’s Ink City is located at 419 Hiawatha Blvd East Syracuse, NY 13208.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

CONTACT: Astanza Laser Astanza Laser (800) 364-9010 info@astanzalaser.com


