U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,334.00
    -98.99 (-2.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,805.29
    -779.59 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,625.27
    -418.70 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.27
    -77.60 (-3.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.50
    -1.47 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.30
    +11.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0080 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4000
    -0.4950 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,622.05
    -4,035.73 (-8.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.09
    -49.30 (-4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Carmichael Roberts, Sean O'Sullivan will share insights into climate tech and investing at Disrupt

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

The effects of a warming planet, from frequent and extreme flooding to hurricanes and drought, has prompted activists and governments to take action. It’s also spurred a growing number of entrepreneurs to launch technology startups focused on the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions.

At the center of this activity are the venture capitalists deciding which startup — and tech — has the best chance to decarbonize the planet while providing returns. Unlike other categories, climate tech is particularly complex because it spans so many different industries. Investors might be meeting with a founder trying to develop a plant-based fabric on a Monday and one who claims to have developed cutting-edge carbon capture technology on Tuesday.

TechCrunch is excited to announce that Carmichael Roberts, who co‐leads the investment committee at Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and Sean O’Sullivan, managing general partner at SOSV, will join me on our virtual stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021. The virtual conference kicks off September 21 and runs through September 23.

Roberts and O'Sullivan will dig into what climate tech means — and what it doesn't — their investing approach, the hottest and most promising technology within this sector and the risk of not getting it right.

The pair have the expertise to weigh in. Roberts is also co-founder and managing partner of Material Impact, a fund that builds resilient technology companies developing products to solve real‐world problems using innovative materials. Before he became an investor, Roberts co‐founded several ventures, in which he served as president and CEO or chairman. He also worked in business development at GelTex Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Genzyme for $1.3 billion, and in new product and business development at Dow Chemical (formerly Union Carbide Corporation).

Before Sullivan joined SOSV, one of the most active venture investors in the world, he founded MapInfo. The company grew to a $200 million revenue public company with more than 1,000 employees, and popularized street mapping on computers. He also founded NetCentric, is credited as the co-creator of the term "cloud computing" and co-founded Dial2Do.

The panel is just one of many investment-focused discussions we'll be having at Disrupt 2021. But as moderator, this is the one I look most forward to!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • 3 reasons why FDA advisors rejected Pfizer’s booster for the general public

    Meg Fitzgerald, “Ascending Davos” Author and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of vaccines, the FDA rejecting Pfizer's booster shot for the general public and the importance of getting young children vaccinated as soon as possible.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • New England, California to See Soaring Energy Costs This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures have been soaring, and they’re set to get especially high in New England and California in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsU.S. inventories are tight, to the

  • Investors Sour on Latest Oil Deal. More Could Be Coming.

    Oil and gas producer Laredo Petroleum (ticker: LPI) announced on Sunday that it was buying the rights to about 20,000 acres in West Texas from Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) for $230 million. Laredo is paying 70% in cash and 30% in equity. Both Laredo and Pioneer were down about 5% in intraday trading.

  • DoorDash to deliver alcohol across 20 U.S. states, Canada and Australia

    After soaring in popularity during pandemic-driven lockdowns, food delivery platforms are looking to expand their businesses by offering delivery of beer, wine and spirits. DoorDash said customers, who are legally permissible, can toggle to the alcohol tab of its app to order drinks from restaurants, local retailers and convenience stores in markets that permit alcohol delivery.

  • CO2 energy crisis: Two weeks until British meat ‘starts disappearing from supermarket shelves’

    The energy crisis threatens to cause widespread disruption.

  • America’s Next Hot Import Might Be Record Energy Prices

    Benchmark U.S. natural-gas prices edged above $5 per million British thermal units this month, near their highest since 2014, but they are fairly tame compared with levels in Europe and Asia. The inventory situation seems less dire at home too as underground natural-gas storage grows. It isn’t as though the U.S. hasn’t seen natural-gas prices this high before.

  • Gas prices soar 16pc as Russia keeps taps closed

    Government plans gas rescue package as a million families face energy bill price hike Mounting fears of a 1970s-style three-day week as Britain's energy crunch deepens Markets endure global sell off as US stocks tumble FTSE 100 closes 0.8pc lower Matthew Lynn: Macron’s defence disaster is a golden opportunity for Global Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Norway promises Europe more gas as prices soar

    Norway agreed on Monday to increase natural gas exports to the rest of Europe as record high wholesale natural gas prices prompted suppliers in Britain to seek state support and raised fears of a food supply crunch. Wholesale gas prices have soared in recent months as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe, leading to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the food industry. Britain's biggest energy companies have asked the government for support to help cover the cost of taking on customers from firms that have gone bust due to soaring wholesale gas prices, sources in the companies said.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Pfizer COVID vaccine safe for younger kids -data

    Welcome news for anxious parents eager to have their kids vaccinated against COVID-19…Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that a lower dose of their COVID-19 vaccine induces a robust immune response in 5 to 11 year olds, and they plan to ask for authorization – from the FDA and other regulators - as soon as possible. Clinical trials showed the Pfizer vaccine was well-tolerated, and generated an immune response in 5 to 11 year-olds, as it had in the older age range. The dose for younger kids was one-third the size.The companies said the safety profile was also generally comparable.Top U.S. health officials believe regulators could make a decision on whether a lower dose shot is safe and effective for this age group within three weeks of the companies submitting a request for authorization, according to sources. A rapid authorization in the U.S. could help stem a potential surge of coronavirus cases in the fall, with schools open across the country. Pediatric cases have risen sharply in recent months - as have hospitalizations - due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

  • Food Prices Poised to Surge With Fertilizer at Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Most people don’t give fertilizer a second thought -- except maybe when driving through a particularly fragrant agricultural area. But with prices for some synthetic nutrients at their highest levels since the financial crisis, it could mean weaker harvests and bigger grocery bills next year, just as the world’s supply chains start to recover from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Li

  • Toyota’s New Tundra Bucks the All-Electric Trend. This Truck Comes in a Hybrid.

    Total gas mileage improves, but the driving experience is closer to what consumers are used to—including filling up at gas stations.

  • Car sales slow, but prices reach record highs—again

    In the fifth consecutive month of record high auto prices, the average price of a new vehicle is now nearly 10% higher than a year ago.

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy Or Sell? China Woes Send Shares To Critical Level

    Chinese EV stock Li Auto is on the move again after severe declines followed a huge IPO run. As deliveries surge, is Li Auto stock a buy now?

  • London stocks slide amid Evergrande crisis and mining worries

    China's growing Evergrande crisis overshadows London markets. International Airlines Group soared on a report that U.S. travel restrictions will

  • Oil falls 2% on risk aversion, dollar strength

    Brent crude fell $1.42, or 1.9%, to settle at $73.92 a barrel after sinking to a session low of $73.52. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined $1.68, or 2.3%, to end at $70.29 after falling to as low as $69.86. The dollar, seen as a safe haven, rose as worries about Chinese property developer Evergrande's solvency spooked equity markets and investors braced for the Federal Reserve to take another step toward tapering this week.

  • Gas crisis: Pig farmers fear they may have to cull animals

    A shortage of carbon dioxide used to stun pigs at abattoirs means a backlog of animals is growing.

  • Iberia to negotiate furlough with unions if Spain ends COVID force majeure

    Spanish airline Iberia will seek to negotiate furlough deals directly with unions should Spain's force majeure government furlough scheme, set to expire at the end of September, not be extended for the aviation sector, the company said on Monday. The airline, which is owned by IAG and recently bought struggling Spanish rival Air Europa in a cut-price deal, said that it would propose a furlough to workers citing "organisational and productive causes". "The slowdown of the economic recovery and the growing uncertainty as to whether, and under which conditions, the force majeure furloughs will apply to the aerial sector have spurred Iberia to begin negotiations with its labour unions," the company said in a statement.