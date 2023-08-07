Carnavale Resources Insider Ups Holding By 66% During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Carnavale Resources Limited's (ASX:CAV ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Carnavale Resources

The insider Phillip Coulson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$354k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.002 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.0065. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Phillip Coulson bought 221.37m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.0025. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Carnavale Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Carnavale Resources insiders own 32% of the company, worth about AU$6.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Carnavale Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Carnavale Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (4 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Carnavale Resources.

