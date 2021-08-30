Carnomaly Experts Look at Ways Blockchain Tech Improves the Car Buying Experience

Carnomaly on Car Buying: Why It Makes Sense to Use the Blockchain

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / The car buying experience typically starts off with a lot of excitement but can quickly turn into a nightmare of epic proportions for the unprepared. We'll look at how Carnomaly smooths out the process with the help of the blockchain so everyone can get what they're looking for.

When you're buying a car, there's a number of things to keep in mind before you pull the trigger. From the loan to the condition of the car to the consumer reports, there are enough moving parts that it's easy for one to go wrong and have a domino effect on the rest.

For complex processes like car buying, one that relies on so many parties to get right, the blockchain has the power to streamline countless transactions and make the process a lot more stable. This is why Carnomaly, a provider of blockchain solutions , is applying these benefits for car buyers, sellers, and owners.

The Buying Process with Carnomaly: A Quick Overview

The process for buying a car is simple:

Find a vehicle

Pay with crypto

Confirm payment

Have the car shipped anywhere in the world

CarrDefi Is Revolutionizing the Lending Process

The blockchain was originally created with finance in mind, and this is a big part of the services offered by Carnomaly.

Before you walk on a lot or contact someone about a car, you need to know just how much you can afford. CarrDefi is a decentralized finance app, also known as the future of the automotive marketplace.

With CarrDefi, buyers don't have to rely on a traditional bank anymore:

CarrDefi offers loan pools secured by the blockchain. Borrowers and lenders connect based on a verified public history that people can view and assess to make big financial decisions.

The history is verified by the users and unalterable. Once the data has been logged, it cannot be changed to fit either the borrower's or the lender's agenda. With peer-to-peer transactions, CarrDefi helps people put the control in their hands, rather than the hands of a faceless bank.

The Carnomaly crypto is called CarrTokens and it's currently live on Kucoin , EMarkets, LAToken , ProBit , and P2PB2B . Buyers can use these tokens to fund their loans at higher rates of return. They can also contribute to a loan pool to receive better interest rates. Throughout it all, all assets are kept safe in the blockchain database.

Improving the Car Buyer Experience

All steps are augmented at every step of the way by technology from Carnomaly that works and a team that cares. From the developers to the underwriters, the staff works behind the scenes to ensure everything flows from one stage to the next. No matter who you are or what you're looking to purchase, Carnomaly can help.

