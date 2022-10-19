Ålandsbanken

Stock exchange release

October 19, 2022, 9.00 EET





Carola Nilsson new Managing Director of Ålandsbanken Fondbolag Ab

Carola Nilsson has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the Bank of Åland’s wholly owned subsidiary Ålandsbanken Fondbolag Ab. The company manages the Bank’s mutual funds and alternative investment funds. Carola Nilsson has extensive experience and has held various leading positions in the banking and finance industry in Finland and Sweden over the past three decades. She will take up her new position in Mariehamn on November 1, 2022, succeeding Tom Pettersson, who has been Managing Director since 2000 but has chosen to change roles within the company for health reasons.

For further information

Thomas Lundberg, Chairman of the Board, Ålandsbanken Fondbolag Ab, tel. +358 40 591 31 59

Carola Nilsson, tel. +358 40 824 41 96

The Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) is a challenger in the banking world, and we attract attention because of our winning approach to building customer relationships. Ålandsbanken Fondbolag Ab manages the Bank’s mutual funds and alternative investment funds. In 2021, the company managed 13 funds, and the capital under management in these funds totalled about EUR 4.3 billion. The fund company was founded in 1998 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of Åland Plc. In addition to carrying out fund operations in the form of ordinary mutual funds (UCITSs), the company is also authorised as a manager of alternative investment funds (AIFs).

