U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0118 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3180
    +0.3940 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,826.59
    +4,406.34 (+8.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

Carolina Capital Consulting Will Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Establishing Buckingham's Presence in North Carolina

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Carolina Capital Consulting, Inc. ("Carolina Capital"), a registered investment adviser located in Charlotte, North Carolina, will join Focus partner firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth"). This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1994 by Brian Fenn, Carolina Capital is a fee-only fiduciary firm and offers wealth management services to executives and other professionals, business owners, and retirees and their families predominantly in the Charlotte metropolitan region. Carolina Capital also has significant expertise in delivering wealth management and tax planning services to individuals in the healthcare field, having served physicians and senior-level executives at Atrium Health, a large healthcare organization headquartered in Charlotte, for nearly three decades.

"Carolina Capital is a well-respected provider of wealth management and tax-efficient planning services to high net worth clientele in the Charlotte area. We are thrilled to have them join our team, building on our collective strengths and shared philosophy of evidence-based financial planning and portfolio management," said Justin Ferri, Chief Operating Officer of Buckingham.

"Our mission has always been to improve the quality of our clients' lives by giving them peace of mind through the work we do for them. We help them to make prudent financial decisions, reinforced by our uncompromising integrity and the highly personalized services we offer," said Brian Fenn, CFP®, CLU, ChFC, President of Carolina Capital. "Partnering with Buckingham will expand the holistic wealth management services we can offer. It will also give us access to excellent thought leadership resources and a full range of support functions. These capabilities will further enhance our ability to serve clients nationwide as stewards of their trust."

"We are pleased that the Carolina Capital team has chosen to join Buckingham," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Carolina Capital's clients will immediately benefit from Buckingham's broad wealth management capabilities, while further expanding Buckingham's growing national presence. Strategic transactions like these enable founders and teams to enhance their client experience through access to the expertise and resources of firm that is a leader in holistic wealth management. Our diverse partnership of 74 firms ensures that firms seeking a merger will find an appropriate cultural fit, while benefitting from the many scale advantages and value-added services Focus offers."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC helps individuals, families, businesses, trusts, nonprofits, retirement plans and medical practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by creating customized, comprehensive, evidence-based financial plans. Buckingham's investment philosophy is rooted in an academic approach tailored to address each client's willingness and ability to accept market risk. As a registered investment adviser, Buckingham has a fiduciary obligation to its clients. Buckingham's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has 43 offices in 22 states. For more information, visit www.buckinghamstrategicwealth.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact
Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643685/Carolina-Capital-Consulting-Will-Join-Focus-Partner-Firm-Buckingham-Strategic-Wealth-Establishing-Buckinghams-Presence-in-North-Carolina

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Would Need a Pretty Big Split to Get Into the Dow Average

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a speculation that often blows up around earnings season: now would be a good time for Amazon.com Inc. to split its shares, as a prelude to getting into the Dow Jones Industrial Average.One byproduct of the stock’s relentless surge is that it would take a big split to pull it off.At more than $3,450, the online retailer’s shares trade far too high to be put in the Dow, where the price tag of the stock is what determines its weighting. Even a 10-for-1 split, taking the shares to around $345, wouldn’t make it a shoo-in.“The main problem for the Dow index is that it’s price weighted so it matters what the price is -- not the market cap,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.The Dow is a 124-year-old stock gauge made up of 30 blue-chip companies that cover all industries except for transportation and utilities. Inclusion -- or ejection -- from the measure tends to make a splash: in August, Exxon Mobil Corp., Pfizer Inc. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. were kicked out of the gauge, making way for Salesforce.com Inc., Amgen Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.A 10-for-1 split would make Amazon.com the Dow’s third-biggest weighting, behind UnitedHealth Group Inc. with a price tag of almost $400 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., recently trading near $350.Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services, says Amazon.com’s potential inclusion would be more about prestige than anything else, considering the Dow is one of the most commonly quoted indexes.“Getting into the Dow is symbolic more than anything and it just shows you that you are a leading company on a global stage and a leader in your industry,” he said, adding that a split could make its shares more accessible to retail investors.Independent Advisor’s Zaccarelli agrees that should a potential split bring its per-share price down to between $100 and $300, it could make the stock more attractive to mom-and-pop investors. That’s because retail investors “do care what the actual dollar price of the stock is,” though institutional investors “could care less.”To be sure, big stock splits are not unheard of when it comes to companies angling for a place in the Dow. Apple Inc., for one, announced it was splitting its shares 7-for-1 in April 2014, nearly 11 months before being added.The economic benefit from stock splits is almost non-existent. But for retail investors who tend to shun high-priced shares, a stock that suddenly becomes cheaper on face value tends to draw interest, even if just temporarily. It’s perhaps one reason why stocks have historically outperformed the market right after a split announcement.After studying 450 splits among S&P 500 members over the past 20 years, Morgan Stanley found that the stocks tended to beat the market by a median 2.4% between the announcement and the effective date, with a 68% hit rate.But, inclusion in the index “hasn’t seemed to be a focus for some of the tech giants,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “They certainly don’t lack for index representation at this point.” The sector makes up 26.9% of the S&P 500, the index’s largest weighting.Shares of Amazon.com were little changed Thursday, with the e-commerce firm approaching record highs ahead of its earnings results, scheduled to be released after the market closes. Some investors are speculating the company could take that as an opportunity to announce a stock split, dividend or buyback program.A stock split is something that seems nearer than something like a dividend or buyback, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joe Feldman said on Bloomberg TV and Radio.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 near record high on Facebook boost, Nasdaq eases

    The S&P 500 hovered near record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and upbeat economic data, while the Nasdaq eased as investors locked in profits from certain megacap technology firms. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with communication services stocks leading gains. Facebook Inc jumped 5.8% to an all-time high after beating market expectations for quarterly revenue and profit, helped by a surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic and higher ad prices.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Continues to Find Resistance Inside Retracement Zone at .7204 to .7266

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7242.

  • Samsung sees chip profits up, mobile profits down in second quarter on chip shortage

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects chip profits to rise in the second quarter as customers seek to secure stock amid a global chip shortage, that will likely hit device production and mobile profits that same quarter. Samsung, which reported its highest first-quarter operating profit in three years, said it expected memory chip earnings to improve "significantly" in the second quarter, as "market conditions improve on the back of strong server demand". But profit and sales at its mobile business are likely to fall after a robust first quarter, due to supply issues for some components and a fall in flagship smartphone sales, the company said.

  • European Companies Seen Splurging $180 Billion on Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fear and caution in European boardrooms may be fading, as a pick-up in buybacks shows rising confidence that more cash can be returned to shareholders instead of shoring up balance sheets.Just as blue chips including LVMH, L’Oreal SA and BP Plc announce large buybacks, Societe Generale SA strategists estimate that European companies will spend 150 billion euros ($180 billion) to purchase their own shares next year. That’s a 25% jump from the average of 120 billion euros in the five years before the pandemic.And SocGen is not alone in forecasting this pattern.“We expect European buyback activity to rise sharply,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Ross MacDonald and Graham Secker wrote in a note on Wednesday, predicting both an increase in payouts and a growing inclination to effect them by repurchasing shares, rather than paying dividends.A combination of companies’ survival instincts and political pressure meant that cash distributions almost completely dried up during the pandemic. In the equities rally that followed initial vaccine breakthroughs last November, stocks with high buyback ratios outperformed, while “dividend aristocrats,” value investors’ long-time favorites, lagged behind the broader market.“This could be another incentive for companies to repurchase their shares, despite the lofty valuations,” Barclays strategist Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note on Wednesday, referring to the buyback factor’s recent strength.European companies’ free cash flow is likely to rise faster than dividend allocations during the recovery, creating more room to buy back shares and invest, according to the SocGen strategists, led by Roland Kaloyan.They highlighted that dividends instantly reduce the share price when paid, while buybacks don’t -- a possible reason why shares of European companies, which primarily return cash to the holders through dividends, have trailed their U.S. peers, which tend to reward investors by repurchasing stock.Cash held on European balance sheets spiked last year as companies made pre-emptive cost cuts, sought government support and, in the case of banks, were barred from paying dividends. The result was a cash pile so large it offset rising debt issuance, leading to an overall decrease in net debt. That has dialed up the pressure on executives to resume distributions.Another, more unusual indicator suggests payouts are back on the menu. On earnings calls by companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, mentions of buybacks and dividends have risen in the last two quarters compared to a year earlier.Eni SpA was among the latest companies to announce buyback news, saying Friday it will assess the resumption of share repurchases, linked to the Brent oil price. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Chief Executive Officer Onur Genc said the lender aims to start a buyback program announced earlier this year in the fourth quarter.“More buybacks would be a significant positive signal for European equities in general,” Morgan Stanley wrote, citing the last decade’s pattern of buyback stocks outperforming. The strategists added that such a shift would probably entice global and U.S. investors to re-engage with the region.(Adds Eni, BBVA comments on buybacks in second-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Struggle With Same Barriers

    The Australian dollar tried to rally during the trading session again on Thursday but seemingly cannot get beyond the 0.78 level.

  • Ping An in Talks for Partial Stake in Credit Suisse’s Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- Ping An Insurance Group Co. has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the newly-established Founder Group for as much as 50.75 billion yuan ($7.9 billion).The Chinese insurer plans to buy a 51.1% to 70% stake in the new Founder Group, whose assets include Founder Securities Co., Founder Technology Group Corp. and China Hi-Tech Group Co., according to a statement to Shanghai stock exchange on Friday. The size of the deal could range from 37.05 billion yuan to 50.75 billion yuan, the statement said.Peking University Founder Group Corp. has been in court-led restructuring proceedings since early last year and has defaulted $3 billion of dollar bonds and 34.5 billion yuan of onshore bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In January, Ping An Insurance was introduced as one of the investors as Founder Group continues with its restructuring plans.The announcement confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News story that Ping An was in talks to acquire a partial stake in Founder Securities. Peking University Founder Group holds an about 28% stake in the Shanghai-listed broker.A working team from Ping An has been conducting due diligence on Founder Securities, the Chinese partner of Credit Suisse Group AG, people familiar with the matter have said. The Chinese insurer is considering to combine Founder Securities with Ping An Securities Co., according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.Shares in Founder Securities pared losses after the Bloomberg News report on Friday. It closed 3.8% lower after falling as much as 8.4%. The company has a market value of about $11.7 billion.Ping An Securities is among the few major Chinese brokers that remain private. The companies, if combined, could have total assets of 245 billion yuan ($38 billion), making the entity one of China’s top 10 players, according to data compiled by the Securities Association of China.The deal comes as China’s $1.4 trillion securities industry is facing rising pressure as Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are in line to gain full control of their brokerage ventures. The intensifying competition could fuel consolidations among local brokerages and winnowing out those that can’t compete.Credit Suisse last year raised its stake in its securities joint venture with Founder from 33% to 51% and is seeking to gain full control as soon as possible. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are also racing to be the first with 100% ownership in their China’s joint ventures.Meanwhile, local brokers are beefing up their capital and competitiveness over the past few years. Citic Securities Co. bought Guangzhou Securities Co. in a $2 billion deal in 2019. A potential merger between China’s two largest investment banks -- Citic and CSC Financial Co., is gaining traction, Bloomberg reported in July.(Updates with official announcement throughout the story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • Trump Scores $617 Million of Cash With Vornado From Tower Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up $1.2 billion of bonds linked to a San Francisco office tower that makes up much of Donald Trump’s fortune.The AAA slice of the commercial mortgage-backed security sold Friday with a discount margin, or risk premium, of 125 basis points over one-month Libor -- roughly in line with other recent office-tower deals.The bonds are being used to refinance a loan on the 555 California Street property in a deal that gives joint owners Vornado Realty Trust and Trump a $617 million payout.The complex, among the tallest buildings in San Francisco, is one of two Trump-linked office towers that Vornado is refinancing. The other is in New York. While Vornado majority owns them, Trump’s 30% stake is the most valuable part of his portfolio, making up about one-third of his $2.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The refinancing -- and cash windfall for Vornado and Trump -- comes months after several banks tied to the former president said they would no longer work with him after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January.‘Trump’s Poor Record’While the bond found strong demand, at least one investor was put off by the Trump connection.“We looked at the deal and it did not pass our Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) process because of Trump’s poor record (going back to the 1990s) of not only paying back investors, but being difficult when he runs into difficulties,” John Kerschner, head of securitized products at Janus Henderson, said in an interview.Kerschner said the offering priced tighter than some other “esoteric” office-tower CMBS deals with somewhat lower-quality properties, such as a recent deal underpinned by a loan on office towers in downtown Houston. On the other hand, the deal priced the same or slightly wider than some deals tied to higher-quality trophy towers, he added.Proceeds of the 555 California Street CMBS will fund improvements to the buildings and return about $617 million to the owners, according to a marketing document obtained by Bloomberg.“For a complex that couldn’t be sold last year, a large equity return is arguably the next best thing for the sponsor,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union. “It is a trophy property in a prime location with stable, high-quality diverse tenants and high occupancy for the area given the pandemic.”Sullivan sees risks, though. The loan is structured as interest-only throughout, which may increase refinancing risk, on top of moderate leverage. Moreover, one-third of tenants also have the option to terminate their leases, “which is not surprising given the level of leasing or space-requirement uncertainties. However, it may present net cash flow risk,” he noted.New York NextMeanwhile, the refinancing of the New York tower at 1290 Avenue of the Americas is “on deck,“ Steve Roth, Vornado’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to shareholders earlier this month.The refinancing comes after Vornado tried selling the two assets last year. It shelved the effort after not reaching its pricing goals.“We found investors to be uncertain, distracted and handicapped by inability to travel,” Roth said in the letter to shareholders. “As markets improve, we may well revisit other alternatives for these two buildings,” he added.Earlier this week, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump’s son, described the properties as “arguably two of the best commercial assets anywhere in the country.”Trump has at least $590 million in debt coming due in the next four years on other properties owned by the Trump Organization, more than half of which is personally guaranteed. Some of those properties, such as the company’s Washington, D.C., hotel and its golf resort near Miami, have suffered from plunging revenue during the pandemic.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country relative to our assets,” Eric Trump said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Got your third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • The Dow Fell 186 Points Because Investors Sold Before May

    Stocks tumbled Friday, as many investors took recent stock gains off the table. Sell in April and head for the backyard may be the pandemic take on sell in May and go away.

  • Ethereum hits a record: How much $1,000 would be worth today if you had invested earlier

    Growth of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is outpacing Bitcoin year to date.

  • Biden may have to relent on the SALT cap to get his tax plan through Congress

    President Biden announced the American Families Plan this week, and the proposal includes an increase the capital-gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with incomes over $1 million. Whether he gets it through Congress, however, is likely dependent upon whether he accepts some adjustment to the limitation on the deduction for state and local tax, or SALT. While Biden’s proposal currently keeps the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions in place, he may need to accept an increase, if not an outright repeal, to get key Democratic votes.

  • ‘This is not going to end well’: Billionaire Leon Cooperman says stock market will be lower a year from now

    Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says he's a “fully invested bear” with “an eye on the exit.”

  • HNA Group Assets Attract Interest From Fosun, JD.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($773 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Avoiding Biden’s proposed capital-gains tax hikes won’t be so easy—or will it?

    Many taxpayers could avoid the tax by timing the realization of capital gains, but the elimination of the stepped-up basis loophole could mean the government would collect a lot of revenue.

  • Chances are you'll have a new job when the pandemic is over, data shows

    Job vacancies spiked to almost 15 million last month and employers are on the lookout.

  • Biden administration wants to give the IRS authority to regulate the ‘wild west’ of paid tax preparers

    There are no requisite professional standards at the federal level. The president's American Families Plan wants to change that.

  • UBS to Move Tokyo Rates Trading to Sydney in Asia Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will relocate its Tokyo-based rates trading business to Sydney by the end of this year as the Swiss bank reorganizes its Asia-Pacific operations.The firm has initiated the process to relinquish its Japan Government Bond primary dealership, though the change won’t impact UBS’s other fixed-income trading businesses conducted with Japanese clients, it said in a statement Friday.The departure is a stark reminder of how the Bank of Japan’s massive bond purchases have strangled trading activity. While the central bank has cut back buying, it still owns almost half of the government-debt market, while its yield-curve control policy limits fluctuations in prices, squeezing trading opportunities.“UBS has the competitive edge in Australia’s rates trading, so it could be a reason behind the decision,” said Akira Takei, global fixed-income money manager at Asset Management One in Tokyo. “Due to the Bank of Japan’s yield-curve control, the nation’s bond market is almost like a fixed-rate system, which may have affected their decision.”The move also strikes a blow to Japan’s ambitions to make Tokyo an international finance hub as turmoil in Hong Kong tests that city’s longer-term stance as a key center in global markets.The UBS decision follows a strategic review of its global rates trading structure, according to Friday’s statement. The firm will continue to participate in yen fixed income trading and will maintain JGB holdings needed for collateral and funding in addition to foreign-exchange trading, the statement said.“We see long-term potential for fixed income products in the Japanese market, and this realignment will position us to evolve and expand our services in the years ahead,” Zenji Nakamura, UBS’s Japan country head, said in the statement. “We are deepening investments across our full range of investment bank, wealth management, and asset management offerings in Japan.”UBS is one of the 21 primary dealers in Japan. According to data published by the Ministry of Finance this month, the bank wasn’t among the top 10 participants in auctions from October to March. Each dealer is required to bid for at least 5% of each JGB auction.When UBS leaves, “perhaps the MOF might raise the minimum requirement again as 20 time 5% just covers the float and it would not be covered if any others were to withdraw,” said Michael Makdad, an analyst at Morningstar Inc.By contrast, BNP Paribas SA in August said it’s strengthening its yen bond team amid expectations for renewed volatility in long-dated Japanese sovereign debt.Private BankersSeparately, UBS cut the number of wealth adviser staff in Asia last year, according to a report from Asian Private Banker. The region’s largest employer of client advisers saw its private banking relationship manager headcount in Asia drop by 12.5% in 2020, driven in part by restructuring.The drop at the Zurich-based lender, Asia’s largest employer of client advisers, was driven in part by restructuring during the opening stages of 2020, the Hong Kong-based publication said. Still, UBS Global Wealth Management retained its top ranking in Asia with $560 billion under management, up about 24% from the previous year.UBS last year started a global restructuring of its wealth management business to cut costs and speed up decision making.(Updates with analyst comment from eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden pitches free tuition — but will he ever cancel your student loan debt?

    The president didn't mention student debt in his speech to Congress. Here's the status.