CAROLINA PRIDE REFRESHES PACKAGING WITH UPDATED, CLASSIC LOOK

·2 min read

GREENWOOD, S.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Pride, a leading regional producer of Bacon, Hot Dogs, Sausage and Lunchmeats, has unveiled a new logo and visual identity along with new packaging for their Carolina Pride Meats brand.

New Carolina Pride Smoked Sausage Packaging
New Carolina Pride Smoked Sausage Packaging
New Carolina Pride Bacon Packaging
New Carolina Pride Bacon Packaging

Carolina Pride's new branding provides a more contemporary look for the brand, while continuing to honor a 100-plus year heritage of delivering "true Southern taste" loved by generations of loyal consumers. The new look will incorporate the redesigned logo and visual identity across print and digital collateral, including their website (coming soon) and packaging, which will appear on grocery store shelves this spring. The new packaging highlights key product attributes and enables consumers to identify product information, cooking instructions, and nutritional information more easily.

In the words of CEO David Wiggins, "For more than 100 years our team in Greenwood has been committed to providing great food at a good value. In a rapidly changing world, our values of hospitality, quality, and family, don't change, which is why we continue to resonate with a growing number loyal customers, who consider our brand an important family tradition."

New packaging is hitting the shelves at key Retailers across the United States now.

About Carolina Pride
Founded in 1920, Carolina Pride proudly supplies the nation's finest distributors, restaurants, and retailers with high-quality, smoked meats, sausages, hot dogs and lunchmeats. Products include Original, Thick-sliced, and Lower Sodium Bacon, sliced 4X6 Hams and Turkey Breasts, Smoked Sausage, Cocktail Smoked Sausage and Breakfast Sausage, in addition to sandwich-ready lunchmeats and bologna. For more information about Carolina Pride Meats, please visit www.carolinapride.com or follow @carolinapridemeats on social media.

Media Contact
Rick Goodman, CMO, CCO.
rgoodman@eddyfoods.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carolina-pride-refreshes-packaging-with-updated-classic-look-301505312.html

SOURCE Carolina Pride LLC

