U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,690.00
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,379.00
    +88.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,681.25
    -85.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.90
    +4.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    +1.18 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    -28.20 (-1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.94 (-4.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.23
    +3.32 (+19.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8180
    -0.3120 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,832.75
    -3,236.90 (-7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.58
    -109.01 (-9.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.67
    -48.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 195,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Carolinas AGC Announces 2022 Board of Directors

·1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2022 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:

Carolinas Associated General Contractors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carolinas Associated General Contractors) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Carolinas AGC)
Carolinas Associated General Contractors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carolinas Associated General Contractors) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Carolinas AGC)

Chair: Charlie Wilson, C. T. Wilson Construction Company
Chair Elect: Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty
Treasurer: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc.
Vice Chair: Ty Edmondson, T. A. Loving Co.
Immediate Past Chair: Casey Schwager, King Asphalt, Inc.
CAGC President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC
Building Division Chair: Richard Kinard, Mashburn Construction Co.
Utility Division Chair: Jim Roberts, Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont, LLC
Highway Division Chair: Jason Williams, Fred Smith Company
Specialty Division Chair: Jason Smith, WB Moore Company of Charlotte, Inc.
Supplier/Service Division Chair: Clay Tresher, Marsh & McLennan Agency
Directors at Large
Jonathan Bivens, S. T. Wooten Corporation
Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors Inc.
William Cockerham, W.C. Construction Company, LLC
Appointed Directors
Andy Penry, Penry Riemann, PLLC
Dale Schmidt, State Utility Contractors, Inc.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. For more information regarding the CAGC call 704/372-1450.

(Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/222-8246)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carolinas-agc-announces-2022-board-of-directors-301449718.html

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts really love Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). The consensus 12-month price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of close to 99% above the current share price. Sea's biggest shareholder doesn't appear to be as optimistic.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed after Fed minutes prompt sell-off

    Stock futures were mixed Thursday morning ahead of the open after equities did an about-face in the previous session, plummeting from record highs as investors mulled the likelihood of tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes as soon as March.

  • 2 Possible Short Squeezes in 2022

    In an extreme situation, there can be a short squeeze where many short-sellers are rushing to cover their positions, thus driving a stock's price up even higher. Two stocks that could result in possible short squeezes this year are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). Telehealth giant Teladoc Health had a rough year in 2021, falling more than 54% while the S&P 500 rose by 27%.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022 — if you're nervous about all-time highs, these bargains are perfect for your portfolio

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed snatches the punch bowl away from Wall Street's party: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 6, 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Hawkish Fed Stuns Wall Street; Tesla, Microsoft, Google Break Key Levels

    The stock market rally sold off after a hawkish Fed signaled faster tightening. Tesla and Microsoft are showing strain.

  • ARK's Big Bet on Unity Software

    Catherine Wood sees value in the stock

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, down 26% since Square rebrand

    Block (SQ) shares hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, closing down more than 8%. The stock slid as part of a recent sell-off in growth names and risky assets amid concerns of Fed rate hikes.