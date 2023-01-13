U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Carolinas AGC Announces 2023 CAGC Foundation Board

·1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2023 Foundation Board of Directors. The CAGC Foundation Board is made up of the following members:

Carolinas Associated General Contractors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carolinas Associated General Contractors) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Carolinas AGC)
Carolinas Associated General Contractors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carolinas Associated General Contractors) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Carolinas AGC)

Chair: Edison Cassels, Edison Foard, Inc.
Treasurer: Chad Webb, Cleveland Construction, Inc.
CAGC Chair: Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty
Immediate Past Chair: Claudia Dodgen, Crowder Constructors, Inc.
Trustee: Evan Sowell, Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont LLC
Trustee: Mike Hall, Hall Contracting Corporation
Trustee: Scott Fant, Reeves
Trustee: Grey Parks, SC Department of Employment and Workforce
Trustee: Elizabeth Kovacs, SC Department of Commerce
Trustee: Richard Latorre, Latorre Insurance
Trustee: Matt Meyer, NC Community College System
Trustee: Melissa Cole, Palmetto Corp.
Trustee: Ed Roper, NJR Construction, LLC
Trustee: Fiorella Horna, El Centro Hispano, Inc.
Trustee: Kristie VanAuken, NC Department of Public Instruction
Appointed Young Leader: Clay Tresher, MarshMcLennon Agency
Secretary/President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC Staff Liaison: Betsy Bailey, Carolinas AGC

It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on TwitterFacebookYouTube, and LinkedIn.

For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation call 704/372-1450.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carolinas-agc-announces-2023-cagc-foundation-board-301716741.html

SOURCE CAGC Foundation

