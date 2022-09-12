SOITEC

Caroline Sasia joins Soitec’s Executive Committee as Senior Vice President, Head of Communications & Chief of Staff to the CEO

Bernin (Grenoble), France, September 12, 2022 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials today announced the appointment of Caroline Sasia as Senior Vice President, Head of Communications & Chief of Staff to the CEO. In this role, she joins Soitec’s Executive Committee.

The appointment of Caroline Sasia is part of Soitec’s continuous effort to strengthen its organization around three divisions which was initiated at the beginning of the year to support the company's growth ambitions and meet the expectations of its different stakeholders.

With over 20 years of professional experience, Caroline Sasia has a strong expertise in designing and executing communications strategies in complex and dynamic international environments with a focus on high-tech, mobility, and sustainability sectors. Before joining Soitec Caroline spent most of her career at the Renault Group and at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance where she held various roles in communications, strategy, and public affairs. Caroline Sasia graduated from Sciences Po Paris.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences. »

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN .

Investor Relations: Media Relations:

investors@soitec.com markus.payer-ext@soitec.com

Story continues

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (société anonyme à conseil d’administration) with share capital of €70,301,160, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

# # #

Attachment



