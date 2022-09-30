U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,625.32
    -15.15 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,005.37
    -220.24 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,717.77
    -19.73 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.27
    +12.34 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.64
    -1.59 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.80
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.32 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7540
    +0.0070 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1150
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7200
    +0.2770 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,712.66
    +457.61 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.75
    +6.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Carolyn Pleiss Announced as New Chief Information Officer for Cox Enterprises

·2 min read

Pleiss was previously Cox Enterprises VP, Strategy and Value Realization

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cox Enterprises announced Carolyn Pleiss as its new senior vice president and chief information officer, effective Oct. 2.

Carolyn Pleiss
Carolyn Pleiss

In this role, Pleiss will define and deliver IT strategy and capabilities that are applicable across the company. This includes architecture, security and compliance, application development, infrastructure and program management.

"Carolyn has a clear vision of where we need to go as an organization and will help us build on strategies already in place," said Dallas Clement, president and chief financial officer, Cox Enterprises. "Her years at Cox perfectly position her for this role and we're excited to see how she helps us reach the ambitious goals we have for the future."

Pleiss joined Cox AutoTrader Publishing in 2007 before moving to Autotrader.com, where she successfully led its agile transformation. In 2015, Pleiss led the Cox Auto Technology integration team as part of the Dealertrack acquisition. As VP, agile delivery, she implemented a product delivery framework that increased the alignment, transparency and consistency of how Cox Automotive performed product planning, prioritization and delivery across the organization.

Prior to Cox Automotive, Pleiss led her own consulting business, where she worked with companies including The New York Times, Boston Globe and others to deliver personalized methodologies and lead enterprise initiatives.

Pleiss is an Agile Certified Professional (ACP) and was named one of the 100 Women Worth Watching by Diversity Journal, as well as a Woman of the Year Honoree by Women in Technology. She currently serves on the board of Literacy Action, the oldest, largest, and leading adult basic education nonprofit in the Southeastern United States.

"Being part of the Cox family has given me so many opportunities to do interesting and impactful work in the technology space," Pleiss said. "I am thrilled to be leading our Cox Enterprises Technology team into the future, as we enable our business partners to reach their highest potential through innovation and new ways of working."

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in cleantech. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $20 billion in annual revenues. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com.

 

Cox Enterprises
Cox Enterprises
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carolyn-pleiss-announced-as-new-chief-information-officer-for-cox-enterprises-301638057.html

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Recommended Stories

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will look at 5 high-yielding dividend stocks to buy according to journalist investor Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Recommending These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. The Short-Term Camp Vs The Silent Majority Following the Fed’s 75 basis point […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Sinking Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL), the world's biggest cruise line operator, were tumbling today after the company badly missed estimates in its third-quarter earnings report. Carnival continued to rebound from the pandemic in the third quarter, but its results fell short of expectations and it reported a significant loss. Revenue jumped nearly 80% sequentially from the second quarter to $4.31 billion, but that still missed analysts' consensus estimate of $5.07 billion.

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Taking Flight Today

    Shares of gene therapy company Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were up by a healthy 12.4% on heavy volume as of 11:16 a.m. ET Friday morning. The biotech's stock appears to be getting a boost from both a broad upward trend across the biotechnology space today, as well as from rumors circulating on social media about a possible buyout. Bluebird scored two approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year for its one-and-done gene therapies: Skysona for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) and Zynteglo for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. To skip our comprehensive analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. As of September 2022, the global economic outlook is dismal as the threat of an impending recession looms. […]

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Absurdly Cheap or a Value Trap?

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan International Value Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTKX returned -10.47%, Advisor Class fund APDKX posted a return of -10.42%, and Institutional Class fund APHKX returned -10.41%, compared to a […]

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • Dow Jones Drops On Hot Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Rises Before AI Day

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on hot inflation data. Tesla stock fell ahead of the company's AI Day.

  • Micron stock rises after reporting mixed earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the latest moves in Micron stock.

  • Carnival Corp plunges on forecast of Q4 loss, delayed return to profitability

    Carnival Corp on Friday forecast a loss in the fourth quarter after it reported results for the third quarter that fell well short of Wall Street estimates, as higher fuel prices and cheaper fares offset a rise in bookings. Shares of Carnival plunged 20% to $7.33 per share in midday trading, falling to nearly a 30-year low. High inflation has further hit cruise operators that have been running at a loss since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020 for an array of reasons including lockdowns, bans on cruises, safety issues and labor shortages.

  • ‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023

    Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will tip the U.S. economy into recession.

  • El-Erian Warns ‘Economic Accident’ Would Precede Any Central Bank Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian has a cautionary word for anyone anticipating an end to interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle:

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average recently tipped over into bear market territory, meaning the index has fallen at least 20% from its previous high. There's always a sense that maybe your stocks won't come back, but that's where following the timeless investing advice of Warren Buffett can help stack the odds in your favor. When it comes to managing Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio, Buffett usually invests in large, profitable companies, and he always buys them at sensible valuations.

  • Carnival Stock Sinks as Discounting Dings Earnings

    Carnival shares lost more than a fifth of their value Friday as the cruise giant struggled to win over travelers without offering discounts. Carnival’s loss narrowed and sales rose significantly in the third quarter from last year, when tight Covid-19 restrictions limited cruises, but results fell short of Wall Street expectations. Shares of Carnival fell as much as 23% Friday.

  • 'We can't rule out sabotage': Massive damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system has sparked a surge in natural gas prices — here's why they could keep soaring

    Geopolitical risks remain high. Prepare.