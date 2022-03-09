U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

Carpenter Technology Corporation Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes

Carpenter Technology Corporation
·2 min read
Carpenter Technology Corporation
Carpenter Technology Corporation

PHILADELPHIA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of senior notes (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full its 4.450% senior notes due 2023.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement of the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the book-running manager using the information provided below. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is also available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC toll-free at (866)-803-9204 or writing to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale, nor is it an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes nor is it an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the 4.450% senior notes due 2023.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected, expected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Carpenter Technology’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and the exhibits attached to those filings. They include but are not limited to: (1) the cyclical nature of the specialty materials business and certain end-use markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer, or other influences on Carpenter Technology’s business such as new competitors, the consolidation of competitors, customers, and suppliers or the transfer of manufacturing capacity from the United States to foreign countries; (2) the ability of Carpenter Technology to achieve cash generation, growth, earnings, profitability, operating income, cost savings and reductions, qualifications, productivity improvements or process changes; (3) the ability to recoup increases in the cost of energy, raw materials, freight or other factors; (4) domestic and foreign excess manufacturing capacity for certain metals; (5) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (6) the effect of government trade actions; (7) the valuation of the assets and liabilities in Carpenter Technology’s pension trusts and the accounting for pension plans; (8) possible labor disputes or work stoppages; (9) the potential that Carpenter Technology’s customers may substitute alternate materials or adopt different manufacturing practices that replace or limit the suitability of Carpenter Technology’s products; (10) the ability to successfully acquire and integrate acquisitions; (11) the availability of credit facilities to Carpenter Technology, its customers or other members of the supply chain; (12) the ability to obtain energy or raw materials, especially from suppliers located in countries that may be subject to unstable political or economic conditions; (13) Carpenter Technology’s manufacturing processes are dependent upon highly specialized equipment located primarily in facilities in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and Athens, Alabama for which there may be limited alternatives if there are significant equipment failures or a catastrophic event; (14) the ability to hire and retain key personnel, including members of the executive management team, management, metallurgists and other skilled personnel; (15) fluctuations in oil and gas prices and production; (16) uncertainty regarding the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and the related supply chain disruption; (17) potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Carpenter Technology’s operations, financial results and financial position; (18) Carpenter Technology’s efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter in place orders and business closures, and the related impact on resource allocations and manufacturing and supply chains; (19) Carpenter Technology’s status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; (20) Carpenter Technology’s ability to execute its business continuity, operational, budget and fiscal plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; and (21) Carpenter Technology’s ability to successfully carry out restructuring and business exit activities on the expected terms and timelines. Any of these factors could have an adverse and/or fluctuating effect on Carpenter Technology’s results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this document are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Carpenter Technology undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Inquiries:

Investor Inquiries:

Heather Beardsley

The Plunkett Group

+1 610-208-2278

Brad Edwards

hbeardsley@cartech.com

+1 914-582-4187

brad@theplunkettgroup.com



