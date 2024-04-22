Insight into the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) recently announced a dividend of $0.2 per share, payable on 2024-06-06, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Carpenter Technology Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Carpenter Technology Corp Do?

Carpenter Technology Corp supplies specialty metals to a variety of end markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and consumer durables, medical, and energy, among others. The company's segment includes Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Alloys Operations segment. The SAO segment is comprised of the company's major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills primarily in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama.

Carpenter Technology Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Carpenter Technology Corp's Dividend History

Carpenter Technology Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Carpenter Technology Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2004. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 20 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Carpenter Technology Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Carpenter Technology Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.03% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.03%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Carpenter Technology Corp's dividend yield of 1.03% is near a 10-year low and underperforms than 69.22% of global competitors in the Industrial Products industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield may not be a compelling proposition for income investors.

Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 1.50% per year. And over the past decade, Carpenter Technology Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 1.50%.

Based on Carpenter Technology Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Carpenter Technology Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.11%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Carpenter Technology Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.28.

Carpenter Technology Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Carpenter Technology Corp's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Carpenter Technology Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Carpenter Technology Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Carpenter Technology Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 4.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 60.83% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Carpenter Technology Corp's earnings increased by approximately -21.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 84.97% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion: Carpenter Technology Corp's Dividend Outlook

When considering the future of Carpenter Technology Corp's dividends, investors should weigh the company's consistent history of dividend payments against the backdrop of its current yield position and growth metrics. While the dividend payout ratio appears sustainable, the lower yield compared to industry peers and the negative earnings growth rate may raise concerns. Nevertheless, the company's established track record and solid profitability provide a degree of reassurance. As the industrial sector continues to evolve, potential investors will need to monitor Carpenter Technology Corp's financial health and strategic direction closely.

