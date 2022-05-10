Carpet Cleaner Market Size to Reach $937.6 Million by 2027. Rental Services Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Market Vendors– Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global carpet cleaner market size is expected to reach $937.6 Million by 2027 from $650.6 million in 2021.

Chicago, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the carpet cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. The growth of the carpet cleaner market is dependent on the purchasing power, demand for carpets, and new & retrofit construction.



As the price of the carpet cleaners is expensive, renting cleaning equipment services is gaining traction resulting in high competition among market vendors. Financial problems, market regulations, and increasing cost of ownership are contributing to the growth of the equipment rental services industry.

Carpet Cleaner Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $937.6 MILLION CAGR (2022-2027) 6.3% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, Cleaning Methods, Distribution Channels, end-user, and geography GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa KEY VENDORS Alfred Karcher, Tennant, Techtronic Industries, Nilfisk, and Bissell

Single-family homes account for more than 28% of all homes across the US. The surge in the number of single-family homes is increasing the demand for residential carpet cleaners across countries. There is a rising difficulty with space limits in big cities because of the surge in demand for single residentials, which is leading to an increase in demand for compact homes. As a result, demand for more compact cleaning appliances is increasing, resulting in increased demand for carpet cleaners, particularly compact handheld carpet cleaners.

One of the recent and highly effective methods of carpet cleaning is performed through steam cleaners which dominate the global carpet cleaner market. Bissell Proheat is recommended as the best overall steam cleaner for pet users, hoover power scrub as a budget alternative, Bissell big green for professional-level cleaning, and hoover power dash for apartments. Carpet cleaners remove only the outer layer of dirt, whereas steam cleaners can sanitize and remove germs completely, which is required for quality living. Thus, with the increased preference for steam carpet cleaning, it presents high growth opportunities to the steam cleaners’ market worldwide.

Key Highlights

Increasing economic growth, rising construction & renovation activities in emerging economies such as Brazil and India are fueling the global demand for rugs and carpets. Further, a steady, rising demand for automation and the civil aviation industry is supporting the growth of the market.

North America was the largest market for carpet cleaners in 2021, followed by Europe and APAC. The demand for carpet cleaners was majorly concentrated in countries such as the US, Japan, China, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian countries such as India and Brazil are witnessing increased adoption of carpet cleaners owing to the developing commercial sector and rising adoption of automation.

Globally the carpet cleaner market was dominated by the demand generated from upright carpet cleaners. However, owing to the convenience, maneuverability, versatility, and lightweight, upright carpet cleaners are anticipated to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of the Global Carpet Cleaner Market is the availability of low-cost labor in developing countries. In developing countries, manual labor is a preferred option over automatic machinery owing to its vast availability at any given time.

Home improvement activities are considered a major spending sector among millennials that can promote the market for carpet cleaners. Rapid urbanization, an aging generation, and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries are the major drivers of carpet cleaners.



Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Cleaning Methods, Distribution Channels, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 30 other vendors

Market Segmentation

Product

Upright

Canister

Handheld





Cleaning Methods

Carpet Extractors

Carpet Steamers

Distribution

Offline

Online

End-User

Commercial Hospitality & Retail Corporate Offices Government Institutions Educational Institutes Travel & Transportation Others

Residential

Contract Cleaners



Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK

APAC China Japan Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE







Vendor Insights

Major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain a strong market position. Cleantec Innovation has introduced Envirodri Dry Carpet Cleaning System, an innovative carpet cleaning product range claimed to be one of the most efficient ways of cleaning carpets without using water.

Another major innovation in the carpet cleaner market is the introduction of cordless or battery-powered carpet cleaners. Some of the major vendors that have introduced battery-powered carpet cleaners include Bissell and Santeomma. Karcher has also introduced BRC 40/22 carpet cleaner, which can clean 30% faster with guaranteed deep cleaning. Hoover has introduced a smart wash automatic carpet cleaner. It has motion sensing auto-cleaning technology and auto mix technology which automatically mixes the dispensed solution for optimal cleaning.

The global carpet cleaner Market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region and Latin America, to enhance their market share.

