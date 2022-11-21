Carpet Market will Revenue to Cross USD 41994.78 million by 2028 with CAGR of 6.51% Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carpet Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Carpet is a textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure.

Carpet Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global Carpet Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Carpet markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Carpet market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Carpet market and current trends in the enterprise

Global Carpet key players include Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Milliken, Beaulieu, Oriental Weavers, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 15%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and China, having a total share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Wilton woven is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial, followed by Home, Transport.

The Global Carpet Market Size was estimated at USD 26999.67 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 41994.78 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period.

This report provides a deep insight into the global Carpet market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The analysis helps the reader to shape the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and accessing the position of the business organization. The report structure also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Carpet Market, this report introduces in detail the market share, market performance, product situation, operation situation, etc. of the main players, which helps the readers in the industry to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

In a word, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Carpet market in any manner.

Global Carpet Market: Market Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), manufacturers, Type, and Application. Market segmentation creates subsets of a market based on product type, end-user or application, Geographic, and other factors. By understanding the market segments, the decision-maker can leverage this targeting in the product, sales, and marketing strategies.

Carpet Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Market Segmentation (by Type)

•Tufted

•Wilton woven

•Woven Axminster

•Hand weaving

•Others

Market Segmentation (by Application)

•Commercial

•Home

•Transport

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Carpet Market: -

Mohawk

Shaw Industries

Tarkett

Interface

Milliken

Dinarsu

Balta

Beaulieu

Oriental Weavers

Dongsheng Carpet Group

Merinos

Dixie Group

Jiangsu Kaili Carpet

Shanhua Carpet

Brintons

Haima Carpet

TY Carpet

HUADE Group

Key Benefits of Carpet Market Research Report:

• Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

• Neutral perspective on the market performance

• Recent industry trends and developments

• Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

• Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

• Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

• In-depth analysis of the Carpet Market

• Overview of the regional outlook of the Carpet Market:

Detailed TOC of Global Carpet Market Research Report 2022(Status and Outlook)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

1.1 Market Definition and Statistical Scope of Carpet

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.2.1 Carpet Segment by Type

1.2.2 Carpet Segment by Application

1.3 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.3.1 Research Methodology

1.3.2 Research Process

1.3.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.3.4 Base Year

1.3.5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Carpet Market Overview

2.1 Global Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Carpet Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.1.2 Global Carpet Sales Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary

2.3 Global Market Size by Region

3 Carpet Market Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Carpet Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Carpet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.3 Carpet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4 Global Carpet Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.5 Manufacturers Carpet Sales Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Carpet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.6.1 Carpet Market Concentration Rate

3.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Carpet Players Market Share by Revenue

3.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

1.To study and analyze the global Carpet consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Carpet market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Carpet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Carpet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Carpet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Carpet market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Carpet market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Carpet market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Carpet market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Chapter Outline

Chapter 1 mainly introduces the statistical scope of the report, market division standards, and market research methods.

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of different market segments (by region, product type, application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the Carpet Market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 3 makes a detailed analysis of the Market's Competitive Landscape of the market and provides the market share, capacity, output, price, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information of the main manufacturers in the market.

Chapter 4 is the analysis of the whole market industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry, as well as Porter's five forces analysis.

Chapter 5 introduces the latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 6 provides the analysis of various market segments according to product types, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 7 provides the analysis of various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 8 provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 9 introduces the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales revenue, sales volume, price, gross profit margin, market share, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 10 provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next five years.

Chapter 11 provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment (product type and application) in the next five years.

Chapter 12 is the main points and conclusions of the report.

