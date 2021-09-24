Carpets And Rugs Market to Record Incremental Growth of $ 5.03 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carpets and rugs market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, and competitive landscape and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The carpets and rugs market is poised to grow by $ 5.03 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2.59% during the forecast period.
All major aspects, including detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications, are covered. Both qualitative and quantitative analysis is focused to help businesses make better decisions.
Top Key players of Carpets And Rugs Market:
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Inter IKEA Holding BV
Interface Inc.
Milliken and Company
Mohawk Industries Inc.
Oriental Weavers Group
Tai Ping
Tarkett Group
The Dixie Group Inc.
Victoria Plc
The carpets and rugs market will be impeded by intense competition from LVTs. However, growth in the number of residential and commercial construction activities will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Carpets And Rugs Market Segmentation:
Carpets And Rugs Market Split by End-user
Carpets And Rugs Market Split by Geography
The regional distribution of the carpets and rugs market is considered for analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market during 2021-2025. The carpets and rugs market research report sheds light on foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
What was the size of the global carpets and rugs industry by value in 2020?
What will be the size of the global carpets and rugs industry in 2025?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global carpets and rugs industry?
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global carpets and rugs market?
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
The carpets and rugs market research report presents critical information and factual data about the carpets and rugs industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the carpets and rugs market study.
The product range of the carpets and rugs industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the carpets and rugs market research report, and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.
The carpets and rugs market research report analyzes various key segments based on end-user and geography. The regional distribution of the carpets and rugs market across the globe is considered for analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the carpets and rugs market during 2021-2025.
