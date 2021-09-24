U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.75
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,651.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,306.25
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.60
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.17
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -2.24 (-10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3850
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,895.26
    +1,383.38 (+3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.06
    +17.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Carpets And Rugs Market to Record Incremental Growth of $ 5.03 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carpets and rugs market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, and competitive landscape and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The carpets and rugs market is poised to grow by $ 5.03 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2.59% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Carpets and Rugs Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Carpets and Rugs Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get Free Sample Report of Carpets And Rugs Market in MINUTES

All major aspects, including detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications, are covered. Both qualitative and quantitative analysis is focused to help businesses make better decisions.

Top Key players of Carpets And Rugs Market:

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • Interface Inc.

  • Milliken and Company

  • Mohawk Industries Inc.

  • Oriental Weavers Group

  • Tai Ping

  • Tarkett Group

  • The Dixie Group Inc.

  • Victoria Plc

The carpets and rugs market will be impeded by intense competition from LVTs. However, growth in the number of residential and commercial construction activities will drive market growth during the forecast period.

To Learn About Other Drivers, Trends, And Challenges, Download Our Free Sample

Carpets And Rugs Market Segmentation:

  • Carpets And Rugs Market Split by End-user

  • Carpets And Rugs Market Split by Geography

The regional distribution of the carpets and rugs market is considered for analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market during 2021-2025. The carpets and rugs market research report sheds light on foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global carpets and rugs industry by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the global carpets and rugs industry in 2025?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global carpets and rugs industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global carpets and rugs market?

Wish to Subscribe? Register for a 14 Day Free Trial Today!
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Area Rugs Market by Application, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Home Textile Retail Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The carpets and rugs market research report presents critical information and factual data about the carpets and rugs industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the carpets and rugs market study.

The product range of the carpets and rugs industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the carpets and rugs market research report, and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

  • Identify growth strategies across markets

  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share

  • Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

The carpets and rugs market research report analyzes various key segments based on end-user and geography. The regional distribution of the carpets and rugs market across the globe is considered for analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the carpets and rugs market during 2021-2025.

Browse Carpets And Rugs Market-related details. Download Our Free Sample!

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • Interface Inc.

  • Milliken and Company

  • Mohawk Industries Inc.

  • Oriental Weavers Group

  • Tai Ping

  • Tarkett Group

  • The Dixie Group Inc.

  • Victoria Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carpets-and-rugs-market-to-record-incremental-growth-of--5-03-bn-during-2021-2025--technavio-301382671.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • Costco limits roll towel, bottled water purchases again as COVID-19 cases surge

    (Reuters) -Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday it was reinstating limits on purchases of key items including bath tissues, roll towels and bottled water, spurred by panic buying from customers amid rising COVID-19 cases. While there was a shortage of cleaning supplies even last year, transportation issues this year are causing delays in deliveries to stores despite suppliers having plenty of stock, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said in an earnings call. The pandemic-driven port congestion and labor shortages have forced retail chains including Costco to spend more on transportation and labor, digging into their margins.

  • Palantir Stock Soars On This Continued Trend: What The Chart Says

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) was flying over 5% higher on Thursday propped up by overall market strength and continued interest in the r/WallStreetBets community of retail traders. The stock has been trading in a steep uptrend since reaching a July 19 low just above the $20 mark. Options traders hammered bullish call contracts throughout the day believing the stock has more room to run. The options traders purchased over millions worth of calls with one trader paying $201,150 for a sin

  • Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Road Ahead May be Bumpy as the Company Plays the Long Game with Metaverse Strategy

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA ) is in the enviable position of supplying components to some of the fastest growing industries in the world - including gaming, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, visualization, and cryptocurrency mining. With a market value of $538 billion, Nvidia is the 11th most valuable company listed on US markets, and on the verge of overtaking TSMC as the most valuable semiconductor manufacturer.

  • Evergrande Gets Instructions from Chinese Authorities Reportedly Preparing for Its Failure

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “there's not a lot of direct United States exposure” to Evergrande’s debt.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.