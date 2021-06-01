Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares to Host Webinar for Insurance Industry Professionals
ENTERPRISE, Ala., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a complimentary webinar entitled, "2021 Insurance Update: What's Next?" featuring CRI partners Steve Williams and Joe May. This webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CDT).
This live session will provide an in-depth discussion of the current state and future changes in the insurance industry for regulators, carriers, captive insurance companies, and many more. Participants can expect to learn more about the high-level and ongoing regulatory changes within the industry and gain an understanding of financial reporting matters. Presenters will also examine updated regulatory and tax matters that are currently affecting insurance companies across the board. To register, please click here.
About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC
CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top-25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.
Media Contact
Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing
629.208.7705
chunt@cricpa.com
