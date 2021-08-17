U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Carr, Riggs & Ingram's Phyllis Ingram Receives '2020-2021 Most Powerful Women in Accounting' Award

·2 min read

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs, & Ingram (CRI) CPAs and Advisors announced that Montgomery Partner-in-Charge and Founding Firm Partner, Phyllis Ingram, was named to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) and CPA Practice Advisor's "2020-2021 Most Powerful Women in Accounting" list.

Nominations for this award are open to the public, and 2020-2021 year nominations saw substantial growth from previous years, according to the AICPA and CPA Practice Advisor. Independent judges review the nominations and select 25 of those who help define and enhance the profession while embodying a list of specific characteristics and qualifications.

"Phyllis truly is an inspiration not only to the women of CRI, but to the firm as a whole. Her strong leadership is constant, and she is a key contributor to the success of the firm," stated CRI Managing Partner, Bill Carr. "She gives freely of her time to mentor and motivate those around her while pouring into her community as well. We at CRI know that she is the best of the best, and we are grateful for what she brings to our firm and the accounting profession."

Phyllis Ingram, CPA, also serves as CRI's Financial Services Industry Line Leader and uses her more than 30 years of experience to deliver accounting, auditing, and taxation series to insurance companies, captives, workers' compensation self-insurance funds, closely-held businesses, and nonprofit organizations throughout the United States.

The 2020-2021 winners of the "Most Powerful Women in Accounting" award were recognized virtually at the 2020 Women's Global Leadership Summit and in person at the 2021 AICPA ENGAGE conference in July 2021.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC
CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact
Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing
629.208.7705
chunt@cricpa.com

