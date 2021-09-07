Carrabba's Italian Grill Celebrates Italian Wine Harvest with Italy vs. California Tasting Experience

Guests will experience interactive wine tastings paired perfectly with signature entrées

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendemmia has arrived! Celebrate the beginning of the wine harvest season and explore Old World Italian wines matched against New World California wines at Carrabba's Italian Grill September 7 to November 1.

Carrabba's Italian Grill celebrates the beginning of the wine harvest season with Italy vs. California tasting experience paired with made-from-scratch Italian dishes, including a special Italian Wine Harvest menu featuring a new entree - The Johnny Trio.

Featuring wine matchups from Italy and California in whites, reds and red blends, guests will receive two–3-ounce pours (1 Italian and 1 Californian) with the opportunity to vote for their favorite wine through a QR code to learn more about the wines and wineries.

"We love wine harvest season and are delighted to deliver this unique wine tasting experience," said Amanda Travaglini, Director of Marketing for Carrabba's Italian Grill. "This wine-forward celebration is more than just pour, sip and enjoy; it also allows us to invite guests to be part of the festivities and vote for their favorite wine."

Each wine is hand-picked to pair perfectly with Carrabba's made-from-scratch Italian dishes, including a special Italian Wine Harvest menu featuring a new entrée – The Johnny Trio. Named after Carrabba's co-founder Johnny Carrabba, the Johnny Trio features three menu favorites, a Tuscan-Grilled Sirloin Marsala, Chicken Bryan and Mezzaluna which pairs perfectly with the red wine duo. The Italian Wine Harvest Menu also features a Four-Cheese & Sausage Stuffed Mushroom as an appetizer, and entrees such as the Rigatoni Campagnolo which pairs with a red blend duo and Pollo Rosa Maria which pairs with a white wine duo, and a Cannoli Cake for Two for the grand finale.

The wines include:

White: Chloe Pinot Grigio (Italy), fruit and floral notes and a lemon undertone, vs. Imagery Sauvignon Blanc (California), featuring flavors of lemon zest and grapefruit

Red Blend: Allegrini Valpolicella (Italy), tastes of wild berries with a bitter almond finish, vs. Conundrum Red Blend (California), bing cherries and blackberry with hints of spice, currant liqueur and warm vanilla

Red: Gabbiano Chianti (Italy), medium-bodied with berry taste and smooth finish, vs. J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon (California), ripe black cherry and currant with tastes of toasted pastry and dark coffee

While guests can experience the featured entrées and a selection of paired wines across all Carrabba's Italian Grill locations, the Wine Harvest Tasting Experience may vary by location.

Story continues

About Carrabba's Italian Grill

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's Italian Grill® uses only the best ingredients to prepare fresh and handmade dishes cooked to order in a lively exhibition kitchen. Featuring a wood-burning grill inspired by the many tastes of Italy, guests can enjoy signature dishes, including Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and chops, small plates and classic Italian Pasta dishes in a welcoming, contemporary atmosphere. For more information, visit www.carrabbas.com.

Contact:

Jackie Rodriguez

jrodriguez@tilsonpr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrabbas-italian-grill-celebrates-italian-wine-harvest-with-italy-vs-california-tasting-experience-301370465.html

SOURCE Carrabba’s Italian Grill