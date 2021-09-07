U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.87
    -12.56 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,126.98
    -242.11 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,391.11
    +27.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.81
    -11.24 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.14
    -1.15 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -36.60 (-2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.47 (-1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0440 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1750
    +0.3560 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,091.07
    -4,563.26 (-8.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.21
    -159.74 (-11.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Carrabba's Italian Grill Celebrates Italian Wine Harvest with Italy vs. California Tasting Experience

·3 min read

Guests will experience interactive wine tastings paired perfectly with signature entrées

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendemmia has arrived! Celebrate the beginning of the wine harvest season and explore Old World Italian wines matched against New World California wines at Carrabba's Italian Grill September 7 to November 1.

Carrabba&#39;s Italian Grill celebrates the beginning of the wine harvest season with Italy vs. California tasting experience paired with made-from-scratch Italian dishes, including a special Italian Wine Harvest menu featuring a new entree - The Johnny Trio.
Carrabba's Italian Grill celebrates the beginning of the wine harvest season with Italy vs. California tasting experience paired with made-from-scratch Italian dishes, including a special Italian Wine Harvest menu featuring a new entree - The Johnny Trio.

Featuring wine matchups from Italy and California in whites, reds and red blends, guests will receive two–3-ounce pours (1 Italian and 1 Californian) with the opportunity to vote for their favorite wine through a QR code to learn more about the wines and wineries.

"We love wine harvest season and are delighted to deliver this unique wine tasting experience," said Amanda Travaglini, Director of Marketing for Carrabba's Italian Grill. "This wine-forward celebration is more than just pour, sip and enjoy; it also allows us to invite guests to be part of the festivities and vote for their favorite wine."

Each wine is hand-picked to pair perfectly with Carrabba's made-from-scratch Italian dishes, including a special Italian Wine Harvest menu featuring a new entrée – The Johnny Trio. Named after Carrabba's co-founder Johnny Carrabba, the Johnny Trio features three menu favorites, a Tuscan-Grilled Sirloin Marsala, Chicken Bryan and Mezzaluna which pairs perfectly with the red wine duo. The Italian Wine Harvest Menu also features a Four-Cheese & Sausage Stuffed Mushroom as an appetizer, and entrees such as the Rigatoni Campagnolo which pairs with a red blend duo and Pollo Rosa Maria which pairs with a white wine duo, and a Cannoli Cake for Two for the grand finale.

The wines include:

  • White: Chloe Pinot Grigio (Italy), fruit and floral notes and a lemon undertone, vs. Imagery Sauvignon Blanc (California), featuring flavors of lemon zest and grapefruit

  • Red Blend: Allegrini Valpolicella (Italy), tastes of wild berries with a bitter almond finish, vs. Conundrum Red Blend (California), bing cherries and blackberry with hints of spice, currant liqueur and warm vanilla

  • Red: Gabbiano Chianti (Italy), medium-bodied with berry taste and smooth finish, vs. J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon (California), ripe black cherry and currant with tastes of toasted pastry and dark coffee

While guests can experience the featured entrées and a selection of paired wines across all Carrabba's Italian Grill locations, the Wine Harvest Tasting Experience may vary by location.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's Italian Grill® uses only the best ingredients to prepare fresh and handmade dishes cooked to order in a lively exhibition kitchen. Featuring a wood-burning grill inspired by the many tastes of Italy, guests can enjoy signature dishes, including Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and chops, small plates and classic Italian Pasta dishes in a welcoming, contemporary atmosphere. For more information, visit www.carrabbas.com.

Contact:
Jackie Rodriguez
jrodriguez@tilsonpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrabbas-italian-grill-celebrates-italian-wine-harvest-with-italy-vs-california-tasting-experience-301370465.html

SOURCE Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Recommended Stories

  • The 65 Best Fall Appetizers to Devour This Season

    Once Labor Day weekend ends, it's time to start dreaming about autumn menu ideas and easy recipes for your first fall dinner party. Or maybe it's a monster movie...

  • 5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

    With summer winding down, it's time to start thinking ahead to cozy fall days and all the delicious food that comes along with it, like Halloween candy and Thanksgiving feasts. While you probably...

  • This Is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in America, According to Data

    Of all the available alcoholic beverages on the market—from canned cocktails to boxed wine—nothing is more beloved than a good old fashioned brewski. And while fancy stouts, lagers, and IPAs cooked up by a craft brewing industry that has absolutely exploded over the last decade or so have given beer lovers more options than ever, these often expensive brews have also taken a toll on drinkers' wallets. Not to mention, sometimes you just want something simple, classic, and familiar. With that in m

  • The 5 Best Bargains on Costco’s Food Court Menu

    Costco shoppers know that the best bargains aren't just found in the aisles -- they're also found in the food court. Some of the Costco food court's offerings have attracted cult-like followings,...

  • 16 Healthy Fall Dinners You Can Make in a Skillet

    Season your cast-iron skillet and get ready to enjoy this tasty mix of casseroles, pastas and classic veggie-packed dinners. Whether your favorite fall ingredient is a sweet potato, winter squash or kale, there's a dinner here to satisfy your autumn cravings. Recipes like our Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Sausage & Kale and Rosemary Chicken with Sweet Potatoes are delicious dinners that are sure to be new favorites in your kitchen.

  • 16 Easy Soups That You Can Make During Your Lunch Hour

    Whether you want something you can prep ahead, like our homemade cups of noodles, or a quick and easy canned soup upgrade, like our butternut squash soups, there's something for you to enjoy. Recipes like our Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup and Pasta e Fagioli with Instant Ramen Noodles are perfect midday meals for busy days. Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this vegetarian ramen recipe.

  • This Mini Baking Dish Lets Me Make All the Casseroles I Crave, Just Less of Them

    My appetite is large. My household is not.

  • Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

    Although eating at home is cheaper than eating out, you can find ways to save more. Check out these mistakes you might be making at the store to cut your bill.

  • Why are dollar bills green?

    Have you ever wondered why U.S. money is green? Yulia Grigoryeva/Shutterstock.com Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why is money green? – Marek P., age 12, Dorchester, Massachusetts We use money all the time, but have you ever wondered why it’s green? As a student of the history of U.S. money, I study how people understand the purpose of money in their lives and how people feel a

  • Impossible's plant-based nuggets are now available in select restaurants

    Impossible's plant-based chicken nuggets make their debut.

  • This golden rice dish is a family recipe turned small business

    A mother-daughter duo is working together to serve their community Persian dishes with a twist.

  • These Are the Best Air Fryers for Every Type of Cook

    Indulge in crispy fried foods made with a fraction of the fat using these top-rated options.

  • Colorado corn company a staple of A Taste of Colorado

    Every year people gather in Denver for a Taste of Colorado to say goodbye to summer. Today, they said their goodbyes to a few familiar faces as well. Denver7 photojournalist Collin Riley has their story.

  • It’s All in the Family With Gia Coppola’s Sangria

    Olivia McGiffGia Coppola grew up around wine. As a child, she watched her family fix pitchers of Sangria on the Coppola vineyard in Napa, California.“It’s just been a part of my life since before I can remember,” she says. Now the filmmaker has her own recipe for Sangria, which was inspired by the one her grandfather Francis Ford Coppola makes. Her twist? California brandy added to a mix of red wine and fresh peaches.It’s Smoke & Terrariums for Hilton Carter’s Old-FashionedKeeping Things Spicy W

  • In America's sandwiches, the story of a nation

    Anna_PustynnikovaEveryone has a favorite sandwich, often prepared to an exacting degree of specification: Turkey or ham? Grilled or toasted? Mayo or mustard? White or whole wheat? We reached out to five food historians and asked them to tell the story of a sandwich of their choosing. The responses included staples like peanut butter and jelly, as well as regional fare like New England’s chow mein sandwich. Together, they show how the sandwiches we eat (or used to eat) do more than fill us up dur

  • What That Blender Do?: 9 Foods You Probably Didn’t Know You Could Finesse With That Appliance

    If you’re mixing up a big batch of waffle or pancake batter for friends and family, your wrist will get tired fast.

  • The List: What's Your Favorite Food?

    In today's The List, we're looking at what your favorite food says about you!

  • Grimace’s identity revealed?

    A McDonald’s manager is revealing what the famous mascot really is. ABC News' Will Ganss has the details.

  • Make school lunches fun with these healthy recipes from Jamie Oliver

    To reduce the stress of the back to school routine for parents and kids alike, Tesco and Jamie Oliver have teamed up to create a range of playful lunchtime recipes that tick all the boxes. By Hannah Twiggs

  • How to Clean Burnt Pots and Pans So They Shine Like New

    Eliminate stuck-on residue from scorched cookware with minimal scrubbing. These methods for cleaning burnt pans and pots use basic household ingredients and simple cleaners to loosen grime with ease.