U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,837.75
    -32.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,825.00
    -52.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,496.75
    -216.75 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.40
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.84
    -0.48 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.60
    +3.60 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    +0.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • Vix

    28.46
    -1.39 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1457
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2740
    +0.2570 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,268.14
    +917.52 (+4.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.45
    +28.05 (+6.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,577.15
    +326.87 (+1.20%)
     

Carrara Capital Chooses SS&C for Inaugural Fund Launch

·2 min read

Australia's specialist alternatives manager will leverage SS&C GlobeOp for Carrara Global Opportunities Fund

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Carrara Capital has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as its fund administrator for its recently-launched multi-strategy fund.

SS&amp;C Technologies
SS&C Technologies

Carrara Capital will use SS&C GlobeOp's extensive suite of hedge fund services, including fund administration, investor services (including AML), Australia tax management and FATCA/CRS Reporting. SS&C's local team will oversee services for the Carrara Global Opportunities Fund, which launched earlier this year. The fund aims to generate consistent risk-adjusted returns investing across currencies, fixed income, global equities, credit and private opportunities.

"We were looking for a top-tier global provider who could deliver a complete servicing solution to support our new fund," said David Sokulsky, founder and CIO of Carrara Capital. "SS&C impressed us with knowledge of issues specific to Australian managers, its extensive capabilities, global expertise and hands-on support."

"We are pleased to work with Carrara Capital to support operations of the Global Opportunities Fund," said Ken Fullerton, Global Head of Hedge Fund Administration. "We are committed to supporting Australia's alternative asset managers as they pursue onshore and offshore opportunities, leveraging SS&C's global capabilities to support this growth industry."

About Carrara Capital

Carrara Capital is an Australian-based investment management firm founded in 2022, by a highly experienced group of investment professionals, with a history of success in working across top-tier investment banks, wealth managers, accounting firms and fund managers.

The investment team is led by Dr. David Sokulsky, who has over 25 years of investment and financial markets experience across macro trading, portfolio management, asset allocation, hedge fund due diligence and risk management.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg

 

SOURCE SS&C

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Microsoft, Alphabet, Chipotle and more

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.

  • Will Q3 Earnings Spark Amazon Stock?

    Trading 36% from its highs, Amazon will give valuable insight into the state of e-commerce and cloud computing amid economic uncertainty. This will also be the company's first earnings report since its 20-1 stock split in July.

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in late trading.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock Surge Is Pared Afte

  • Visa beats on earnings and boosts dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter as the payments giant continued to call out strong consumer spending trends.

  • Why Marqeta, SoFi, and Affirm Were Rising Today

    Fintech stocks took off as interest rates moderated, and Marqeta announced an exciting new product launch.

  • Microsoft stock slammed by cloud-growth fears, taking Amazon down with it

    Microsoft Corp. shares fell more than 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company's cloud-computing growth hit a sudden deceleration and executives guided for holiday-season revenue to come in more than $2 billion lower than expectations.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 16.82% and 2.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Send New Warnings About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • Why GameStop Is Running Ahead of the Market Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 7% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET on Tuesday, on a day when the stock market as a whole is just inching higher. GameStop is, of course, still a heavily shorted stock, with some 20% of its shares outstanding sold short, giving it a short interest ratio of 7.6 (anything over 7 is considered a lot). It was an even heavier short interest that caused GameStop to become one of the market's hottest meme stocks last year as Reddit investors induced a massive short squeeze.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Microsoft, Google Fall On Earnings; Market Rally Runs Up To Key Test

    The stock market rally ran up to a key test Tuesday. But tech futures tumbled late on Microsoft and. Google earnings.