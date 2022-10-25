U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.11
    +61.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.74
    +337.12 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.16
    +47.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.84
    -0.48 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.50
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0087 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1453
    +0.0171 (+1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1370
    -0.8830 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,073.95
    +712.54 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.07
    +23.67 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Carrara Capital Chooses SS&C for Inaugural Fund Launch

·2 min read

Australia's specialist alternatives manager will leverage SS&C GlobeOp for Carrara Global Opportunities Fund

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Carrara Capital has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as its fund administrator for its recently-launched multi-strategy fund.

SS&amp;C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&amp;C)
SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

Carrara Capital will use SS&C GlobeOp's extensive suite of hedge fund services, including fund administration, investor services (including AML), Australia tax management and FATCA/CRS Reporting. SS&C's local team will oversee services for the Carrara Global Opportunities Fund, which launched earlier this year. The fund aims to generate consistent risk-adjusted returns investing across currencies, fixed income, global equities, credit and private opportunities.

"We were looking for a top-tier global provider who could deliver a complete servicing solution to support our new fund," said David Sokulsky, founder and CIO of Carrara Capital. "SS&C impressed us with knowledge of issues specific to Australian managers, its extensive capabilities, global expertise and hands-on support."

"We are pleased to work with Carrara Capital to support operations of the Global Opportunities Fund," said Ken Fullerton, Global Head of Hedge Fund Administration. "We are committed to supporting Australia's alternative asset managers as they pursue onshore and offshore opportunities, leveraging SS&C's global capabilities to support this growth industry."

About Carrara Capital

Carrara Capital is an Australian-based investment management firm founded in 2022, by a highly experienced group of investment professionals, with a history of success in working across top-tier investment banks, wealth managers, accounting firms and fund managers.

The investment team is led by Dr. David Sokulsky, who has over 25 years of investment and financial markets experience across macro trading, portfolio management, asset allocation, hedge fund due diligence and risk management.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrara-capital-chooses-ssc-for-inaugural-fund-launch-301659243.html

SOURCE SS&C

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Google misses on expectations as YouTube ad revenue comes up short

    Google parent Alphabet reported Q3 earnings on Tuesday, missing expectations on revenue.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.

  • Apple Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    The tech titan has an impressive earnings track record, exceeding revenue and earnings estimates in nine of its last ten quarters.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Rallied Early Tuesday

    This helped many stocks pull higher, following the updraft of the broader market indexes as they gained ground. Many technology stocks have been punished since reaching highs late last year and investors are increasingly convinced that while market volatility may remain prevalent for some time, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, suggesting the worst of the bear market may be in the rearview mirror. As a result, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 3.6%, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 4.8%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 7.3% as of 12:58 p.m. ET.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings Are Melting Up Today

    Positive corporate earnings and industry-specific news are providing a much-needed boost to these beaten-down pot stocks.

  • Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    On Novavax's (NVAX) third-quarter earnings call, investors' focus is likely to be on the sales figures of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Snap Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were rallying for the second day in a row as hopes for a "Fed pivot" swept the market and as investors seemed to view the social media stock as oversold after it plunged last week on a disappointing earnings report. The news should support a slowing of the pace of the Fed's interest rate hikes, which has come to be known as the Fed pivot. While Snap doesn't have any exposure to the real estate market, rising interest rates have been a headwind for unprofitable growth stocks like Snap, so it would be good news for the company if the Fed's hawkish stance on interest rates ended sooner rather than later.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Why AMC and Its Preferred Stock Are Up Today

    Because there was no news to account for the sudden move higher, chalk it up to the occasional acorns that AMC's squirrels -- or "apes," as they like to refer to themselves -- found today. The theater chain's stock often moves higher on no news, only to quickly give it all back.

  • Why Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Popped Today

    Shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE: ARI) popped today after the company reported its third-quarter earnings results. Apollo reported adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.37 on total revenue of $76.3 million, both numbers beating analyst estimates for the quarter. "Our third-quarter results demonstrate the resilience of ARI's floating-rate loan portfolio in a quickly evolving and volatile market environment," CEO Stuart Rothstein said in the earnings statement.

  • Why Brown & Brown Stock Was Down Big on Tuesday

    Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) saw its stock price drop significantly on Tuesday, as it fell as much as 12.6% by around 11 a.m. ET and was down 11% at 12:30 p.m. ET. Brown & Brown, a leading insurance broker, released its third-quarter earnings on Monday after the market close, showing that it missed revenue and earnings estimates. The company posted revenue of $928 million, which was up 20.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.50, down from $0.58 in the prior year.

  • Why Crown Holdings Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) were tumbling today after the packaging manufacturer said rising costs ate into profits in its third-quarter earnings report, and it slashed its guidance for the full year. Crown Holdings, which makes products like aluminum and steel cans for food and beverages, posted solid top-line growth in the quarter as revenue was up 11.6% to $3.26 billion, though that was slightly below analyst estimates at $3.3 billion.