Carrefour Brasil reports 8% increase in Q3 gross sales

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil, one of Brazil’s largest retailers and owned by Carrefour SA, reported an 8% increase in gross sales for the third quarter, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Sales by its wholesale division Atacadao jumped 14% over the same quarter last year, while its retail business had an 8% drop in gross sales for the quarter. On-line sales plummeted 20% over the same period a year ago, Carrefour said.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Leslie Adler)

