Carriage Services Announces 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2022 second quarter results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. central time.

What:

Carriage Services Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Thursday, July 28, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. central time

How:

Live via phone – By dialing  800-715-9871 (conference ID 3178566) or live over the Internet by logging on at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umgu97d2

An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 167 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.



