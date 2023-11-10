Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carriage Services Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steve Metzger, President. Please go ahead, sir.

Steven Metzger: Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter results. In addition to myself, on the call this morning from management are Carlos Quezada, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Kian Granmayeh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On the Carriage Services website, you can find our earnings press release, which was issued yesterday after the market closed. Our press release is intended to supplement our remarks this morning and include supplemental financial information, including the reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Today's call will begin with formal remarks from Carlos and Kian and will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, including comments about our business, projections and plans as well as 2023 guidance. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties and only reflect our view as of today. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors identified in our earnings release as well as in our SEC filings, all of which can be found on our website. Thank you all for joining us this morning. And now I'd like to turn the call over to Carlos.

Carlos Quezada: Good morning, everyone. We are pleased to share our third quarter financial performance with all of you. For today's call, I will start by giving you some color on our impressive third quarter operational results in addition to providing you with a few updates. Following my prepared remarks, Kian will share our financial performance and our views for the remainder of 2023 and an early look at 2024. But before doing so, we would like to thank every Carriage employee for all the hard work and passion in pursuing our Being The Best mission. These results reflect your unwavering commitment to service excellence and a best-in-class customer experience for all the families that we serve. Now on to the results. For the third quarter, our Cemetery portfolio delivered impressive growth of 15.5% of total cemetery operating revenue compared to last year's third quarter.

Story continues

Our preneed sales team did an outstanding job delivering growth of 27.2% in total preneed property production and an increase of 8.4% of our same-store portfolio. Total cemetery field EBITDA grew to $9 million or 14.4% over the prior year. These results are primarily driven by the execution of our high-performance cemetery sales plan through increased activity, marketing lead generation efforts and the optimization of Sales Edge, our in-house customer relationship management platform. Our high-performance health organization is still in the interesting stage and we expect to continue to grow consistently in the low double digits on an annual basis. As it relates to our funeral home portfolio, while we have seen a 5% decline in at-need volume as a consequence of the expected COVID-19 pull-forward effect on our same-store portfolio, our acquisition portfolio and increase in sales average more than made up for it, resulting in total funeral operating revenue of $59.4 million which is $478,000 more than the same period last year.

Our total field EBITDA for the quarter was $22 million, an increase of $318,000 or 1.5%, leading to a combined funeral and cemetery field EBITDA including financial income of $36.1 million, an increase of 2.5% over the same quarter last year and despite inflationary cost pressures and macroeconomic headwinds, we successfully maintained a 39.9% total field EBITDA margin, one of the highest in the industry. These results demonstrate our successful navigation of cost pressures and our ability to grow revenue against a lower death rate. PVC data in the states where we already showed a 9% decline in deaths compared to last year. However, our volume only declined 5% during the third quarter. Moreover, our internal data shows that we continue to gain market share broadly throughout our portfolio.

Our adjusted consolidated EBITDA was $24 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.4 million or 6.1% over last year, and our adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin of 26.8% was an increase of 70 basis points over the prior year quarter. This performance is a result of the hard work of our managing partners and their teams and all they do to serve families while managing their cost structure in this inflationary economic environment. We thank you all for the great work. These strong operating results translated into robust free cash flow, generating $21.4 million for the quarter, allowing us to reduce our variable rate credit facility by $16.7 million. However, despite this paydown, we experienced an increase of $2.6 million in interest expense compared to last year's quarter, significantly impacting our adjusted earnings per share, which ended at $0.33 against $0.45 last year.

After accounting for approximately $0.12 increase in interest expense, our adjusted diluted earnings per share are flat compared to the prior year. We will continue to execute our capital allocation strategy with a primary focus on accelerated debt repayment and reducing interest expense. Now let me provide 3 additional updates. The first is related to our preneed funeral sales strategy, which is in full swing. Our partnership with the National Guardian Life Insurance Company and Pricoa preneed has been deployed and fully integrated throughout Western region. We are in the final stages of integrating the central region and the Eastern region is scheduled to be completed by January 2024. While we are still in the early innings of the integration process, we have already started to see the benefits of this strategy with GA revenue growth of 31.9% over the prior year.

We expect these results to continue as we complete integration and grow exponentially over time, allowing families to plan their final wishes while our businesses are able to secure future market share. We are very excited about this performance and look forward to reporting continued progress in future calls. The second update is our digital transformation journey, known as Trinity. We have completed the data collection and the gap analysis, and we're in full-time programming mode with a pilot set to be launched at the end of first quarter of next year. Once deployed, Trinity will increase efficiency and insights related to finance, accounting, data analytics, pricing and other operational functions. Moreover, the automation of processes will transform how we engage with families and radically improve the customer experience.

A funeral procession travelling along a rural road with a hearse pulling a casket covered in flowers.

Lastly, we continue our review of our strategic alternatives, and will provide additional details once the Board has completed its review. Until that time, we will have no further comment on the process. In closing, after 3 quarters of strong operational performance, we are very excited about where we are as a company. And while we have some headwinds due to the current macroeconomic environment, inflationary cost, variable interest rates and the death rate normalization as a pull forward effect of COVID-19 continues to impact volume, we believe we are well positioned to navigate the current environment while continuing to build on the areas we have highlighted throughout the year. We are very encouraged by the progress that has been made in 2023 and our ability to execute our strategy and create shareholder value over time.

Thank you, and I will now pass it on to Kian.

Kian Granmayeh: Thank you, Carlos, and good morning, everyone. Carlos already touched on most of the principal financial metrics and highlighted the company's key performance indicators for this quarter when compared to the same quarter last year. But I will dig into a few additional financial highlights with respect to this quarter, provide context on our updated full year 2023 guidance and offer some broad thoughts as we start to think about 2024 and providing more detailed color on our February call. First, I will start off with corporate overhead. This quarter, when adjusting out special items related to our ongoing review of strategic alternatives, our overhead costs totaled less than $12 million or approximately 13% of revenue which is a positive indication as we are targeting the same levels by year-end 2024 on an annualized basis.

The general decrease in overhead expense this year is primarily a result of lower incentive compensation relative to prior quarters, but also our focus throughout the year on optimizing and reducing overhead costs. Second, I would like to discuss our cash flow from operations which increased to $22.7 million this quarter, up from $19.9 million in the same quarter last year despite net income decreasing $1.2 million during the same period. With our capital discipline, we spent nearly $1.5 million less in maintenance CapEx during the quarter, resulting in a robust adjusted free cash flow of $21.4 million after adding back special items. This strong free cash flow generation, along with our well-defined capital allocation strategy brings me to my third highlight, the reduction in outstanding borrowings under our variable rate credit facility.

This quarter, as Carlos mentioned earlier, we were able to pay down $16.7 million on our credit facility, reducing the outstanding borrowings to $187.3 million by quarter end. Using our bank covenant compliance ratio as defined by our credit agreement, we have steadily decreased our leverage, ending the third quarter with 5.28x net debt to EBITDA. Despite the pay down, interest rates continued to increase in the quarter, with a weighted average interest rate of 9% for the quarter on our credit facility as compared to 4.3% in the same quarter last year. Considering this new reality in interest rates, we will continue to be laser-focused on capital allocation and paying down the variable interest debt. Fortunately, the credit facility only accounts for a little over 30% of our financial borrowings.

The remaining $400 million has been locked in at 4.25% through May 2029 via our senior notes. As we continue to pay down outstanding borrowings on the credit facility, this should vastly improve our credit profile and reduce our interest rate burden. Now turning to our update on full year 2023 guidance. Over the last 2 quarters, we have prudently reaffirmed our annual guidance as we waited for more data and clarity on the macro headwinds that Carlos mentioned earlier and how these challenges would ultimately impact our business. After the third quarter and now partially into the fourth quarter, where we stand today on this call, we have updated our full year 2023 guidance to the following: First, we have tightened our guidance range for total revenue to $375 million to $380 million to reflect the decrease in contract volume as a result of the COVID pull-forward effect, which has been partially offset by our increase in average revenue per contract.

Second, we have updated guidance for adjusted consolidated EBITDA to $105 million to $110 million to reflect the general inflationary cost environment we have continued to experience across both the funeral home and cemetery businesses. Third, we have updated guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share to $1.90 to $2. When comparing to our original forecast at the beginning of the year, cost inflation has translated into a $0.32 loss in diluted earnings per share and higher interest rates have accounted for an additional $0.15. Lastly, we reaffirm our strong free cash flow generation, which remains resilient as we navigate the macroeconomic headwinds of $50 million to $60 million for the year. With the clear visibility into the current macroeconomic environment and its effect on our business, we have updated our view on 2024.

The current headwinds of a moderate decrease in volume as a result of a COVID pull forward, continued cost inflationary pressures and higher interest rates will require us to review our 2024 forecast, which we will update fully on our February call. However, we are well positioned to successfully navigate and grow our financial metrics during this period with our discipline around capital allocation, further offsetting cost inflation by increasing price where it makes sense, and to use our free cash flow to continue paying down our variable interest debt. At the point the macroeconomic conditions improve, whether that is in 2024 or later, we are primed for growth as we continue executing on our strategic efforts around preneed cemetery, preneed funeral sales, Project Trinity and more.

And with that, we will open it to questions.

See also Top 20 Gold Mining Companies in the World and 30 Best Whiskeys Under $30.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.