Carrie Lysenko Named CEO of Zoocasa

Lysenko will lead platform integration and lead generation capabilities across Zoocasa in North America.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoocasa Realty LLC, a subsidiary of eXp Realty® (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Carrie Lysenko has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



“Carrie has been a driving force behind Zoocasa since late 2019, bringing product and technical leadership, lead generation and conversion capabilities to agents across Canada,” said Glenn Sanford, CEO of eXp Realty. “Since we acquired Zoocasa in 2022, Carrie and the team have scaled services coast to coast and have begun expansion efforts into the United States. We are now leveraging Zoocasa’s expertise in online lead conversion to provide more opportunities for eXp Realty agents in North America.”

Lysenko takes over as CEO from Lauren Haw, who acquired Zoocasa in 2015 and grew it into one of the highest converting brokerages in Canada by agent count. Haw will continue to work with Zoocasa as Broker of Record and Industry Relations Officer.

Lysenko brings more than three-and-a-half years experience as chief operating officer and 20 years of business, technical product and marketing leadership to the helm at Zoocasa. Prior to joining the brokerage, she was the vice president of product and growth at VerticalScope (TSX: FORA) and was integral to the online expansion efforts at Pelmorex Media’s The Weather Network for over 14 years as the head of digital.

Join Glenn Sanford and Carrie Lysenko Live on Social Media

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

Livestream: eXp Realty Facebook and YouTube channels.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base and expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

