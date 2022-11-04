U.S. markets closed

Carrie Watson, DO, FACOS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·4 min read

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrie Watson, DO, FACOS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Trauma Surgeon for her outstanding career in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her achievements at Piedmont General Surgery Associates.

A well-versed physician specializing in trauma surgery, Dr. Watson is a part of the team of professionals at Piedmont General Surgery Associates in Rock Hill, SC. She also serves as the Trauma Medical Director and ICU Co-Director at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. The doctor is involved with all disciplines of medicine, and she focuses on practice management guidelines using a multi-disciplinary approach. She works closely with other physicians to stabilize penetrating wounds and is the first line of care in the hospital. Her services include general surgery, trauma surgery (instructor for Advanced Trauma Life Support), rib fracture, chest wall stabilization, laparoscopic surgery, and robotic surgery with a special interest in ventral hernias, inguinal hernias, and colon resection, as well as surgical critical care.

Trauma surgery is a surgical specialty that utilizes both operative and non-operative management to treat traumatic injuries typically in an acute setting. Trauma surgeons generally complete residency training in general surgery and often fellowship training in trauma or surgical critical care. They are responsible for treating bone fractures, cuts, internal injuries, burns, and shock. They also perform surgery to repair penetrating and blunt-force injuries.

"I hope to provide excellent surgical trauma and critical care for my patients and their families," Dr. Watson says, in reference to her philosophy of care. "My goal is to create a safe environment based on communication and treatment of the whole patient. I am passionate about people and treat my patients as if they are family. Trauma and emergency general surgeries are unexpected; I meet people and their family members on the scariest and worst days of their lives. I want to bring comfort and hope on these darkest of days."

Originally from Sand Springs, OK, Dr. Watson graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in psychology from the University of Oklahoma's Honors College. Growing up with a foundation and appreciation for osteopathic medicine, she pursued her medical degree (DO) at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (Georgia Campus). She completed her residency at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, OH, where she was nationally recognized through the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons with the 2016 Resident Achievement Award. She then completed her surgical critical care fellowship at the UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Prior to her arrival at Piedmont, Dr. Watson practiced at a busy Level II trauma center and served as an assistant professor of trauma and general surgery and as assistant program director for the surgical critical care fellowship in Ocala, FL. She was honored in 2018 as Ocala Health's Physician of the Year and twice selected by the general surgery residency to receive the Attending of the Year award 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.

A Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons (FACOS), Dr. Watson is dual board-certified in general surgery and surgical critical care by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery (AOBS). She is a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, and the American Osteopathic Association.

A strong supporter of women, Dr. Watson has participated on the planning committee for the Women in Surgery National Annual Conference. She emphasizes communication comradery and patient-centered care in her practice. She is dedicated to further advancing surgical and intensive care through active participation in clinical research as well as regional and national presentations. Her goal is to create a safe environment based on communication and treatment of the whole patient. She is passionate about people and treats all of her patients like family.

In her spare time, the doctor does community outreach through lectures (SCMA) and speaking engagements regarding mental health in the medical profession. She also spends time with her family and friends. She loves to paint, dance, listen to music, read, and explore the outdoors with her two Labradors.

In light of this recognition, Dr. Watson wishes to acknowledge her mentors: Constance Cashen, DO; Barry Knotts, MD; and Chasen Croft, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrie-watson-do-facos-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301669369.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

