Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market to grow by USD 2.42 billion|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carrier aggregation solutions market is poised to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 22.90% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report on the carrier aggregation solutions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in global mobile data traffic, the increased investment in microwave backhaul, and the increased investment towards LTE Advanced infrastructure.

The carrier aggregation solutions market analysis includes deployment and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased investment towards LTE Advanced infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the carrier aggregation solutions market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The carrier aggregation solutions market covers the following areas:

Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Sizing
Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Forecast
Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Artiza Networks Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Qorvo Inc.

  • Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • ZTE Corp.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market- The BYOD and enterprise mobility market is segmented by type (devices, security, and software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Global Cloud DVR Market- The cloud DVR market is segmented by platform (hybrid, IPTV, and satellite), chipset (HEVC, MPEG-4, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Femtocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Microcell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metrocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Picocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Artiza Networks Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Qorvo Inc.

  • Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • ZTE Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/carrier-aggregation-solutions-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-aggregation-solutions-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-42-billiontechnavio-301352264.html

SOURCE Technavio

