Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market to grow by USD 2.42 billion|Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carrier aggregation solutions market is poised to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 22.90% during the forecast period.
The report on the carrier aggregation solutions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in global mobile data traffic, the increased investment in microwave backhaul, and the increased investment towards LTE Advanced infrastructure.
The carrier aggregation solutions market analysis includes deployment and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased investment towards LTE Advanced infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the carrier aggregation solutions market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The carrier aggregation solutions market covers the following areas:
Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Sizing
Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Forecast
Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Artiza Networks Inc.
Broadcom Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
Nokia Corp.
Qorvo Inc.
Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Verizon Communications Inc.
ZTE Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
Femtocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Microcell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Metrocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Picocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
