Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.185

Carrier Global Corporation's (NYSE:CARR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.185 on 10th of August. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.6%.

Carrier Global's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Carrier Global's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Carrier Global Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.32 in 2020 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.74. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Carrier Global has seen EPS rising for the last three years, at 13% per annum. Carrier Global definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Carrier Global Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Carrier Global that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

