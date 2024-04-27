Levin Management Corporation (LMC) has announced leading North American HVAC distributor Carrier Enterprise has leased 30 Duke Road in Piscataway, a newly constructed, 78,000-square-foot industrial building.

The Class A facility is part of Rutgers Industrial Center.

LMC serves as asset manager for Rutgers Industrial Center. The North Plainfield-based commercial real estate services firm also served as construction and development manager for 30 Duke Road, the second new building launched on spec and leased prior to completion at the industrial property in the past year.

Carrier Enterprise has leased 30 Duke Road in Piscataway.

Carrier Enterprise is taking occupancy at 30 Duke Road this month in an expansion move.

“The move to 30 Duke Road gives Carrier Enterprise a modern, move-in ready warehouse space with design features and amenities that support its growing business,” said LMC’s Paul Tavaglione, executive vice president/chief financial officer, in a news release. “The building’s location ― in one of the Garden State’s most sought-after markets for small and mid-size distribution requirements ― was an added benefit for this tenant.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to be relocating to this new building,” said Evan Gilbert, president for Carrier Enterprise’s Northeast Region, in the news release. “The amount of flexibility, productivity and efficiency gains this new location unlocks for us will greatly benefit our customers and overall operational performance.”

Rutgers Industrial Center includes seven buildings totaling approximately 650,000 square feet. Levin Management completed the property’s other recent addition, 101 Circle Drive North, which is leased to electronics manufacturer RCF USA, in early 2023.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Carrier HVAC inks deal to expand to Piscataway