Carrier Makes The Shift To Flexible Workforce With MyWorkChoice

·2 min read

MyWorkChoice is Building a Community of Engaged Employees in Collierville, Tenn. by Empowering Workers to Make Their Own Schedules

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWorkChoice, the leading flexible staffing and workforce management company, today announced a new partnership with Carrier, a leading global provider of building and cold chain solutions, at their manufacturing facility in Collierville, Tennessee. The new partnership will provide workers with dependable full-time and part-time jobs while also giving employees true flexibility to choose their work schedules from the convenience of a mobile app.

MyWorkChoice makes flexibility work for full and part-time jobs (PRNewsfoto/MyWorkChoice)
MyWorkChoice makes flexibility work for full and part-time jobs (PRNewsfoto/MyWorkChoice)

"Given today's demands, flexibility is a critical component to maintaining a dependable workforce," says Tana Greene, co-founder and CEO of MyWorkChoice, the first-to-market solution that delivers a community of dedicated W-2 workers to businesses in the community. "It's a win-win for workers and businesses who want to eliminate absenteeism and have the ability to scale up or down with a dedicated community of engaged workers."

With an employee retention rate of over 90 percent, MyWorkChoice has successfully filled the labor needs of partner companies and continue to expand across the United States with clients such as GE Appliances, Ryder, Ulta Beauty, Chewy.com and other Fortune 500 Companies. Jobs range from light industrial and warehouse work, to call center jobs.

Those interested in applying for full-time flexible work in Tennessee are encouraged to apply here.

MyWorkChoice
MyWorkChoice is focused on helping forward-thinking companies build the workforce of the future. Through a flexible scheduling platform and proprietary app and community of W-2 employee, we bridge the gap between hourly workers who seek flexibility and employers who demand a dependable workforce. For more information contact media@myworkchoice.com or visit myworkchoice.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-makes-the-shift-to-flexible-workforce-with-myworkchoice-301384681.html

SOURCE MyWorkChoice

