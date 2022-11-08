U.S. markets closed

Carrier to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

·1 min read

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Carrier)
(PRNewsfoto/Carrier)

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:       
Media Inquiries
Ashley Barrie
561-365-1260
Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com

Investor Relations
Sam Pearlstein
561-365-2251
Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-to-present-at-the-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301672042.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

