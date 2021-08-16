U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

Carrier Rocket Market to Reach $25.42 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increase in demand for small satellites to carry out earth observation services and rise in space expeditions fuel the growth of the global carrier rocket market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Carrier Rocket Market by Payload Type (Cargo, Satellite, and Others), Payload Carrying Capacity (Less than 4 tons, 4 tons to 8 tons, and Above 8 tons), Range (LEO, MEO, GEO, and Others) and End User (Government, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global carrier rocket industry generated $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $25.42 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for small satellites for earth observation services and surge in number of space expeditions drive the growth of the global carrier rocket market. However, high costs regarding the development and complexities associated with periodic maintenance of rockets hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for reusable rockets and development of hybrid rocket fuel present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (292 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9466

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Strict lockdown measures implemented across the world led to the reduced rate of space launches and lowered the demand for carrier rockets.

  • Different obstacles such as shortage of raw materials disrupted supply chain, and logistical difficulties presented challenges in production activities.

  • Market players reduced expansion and R&D expenditure for compensating the loss of revenue for the space industry and overall performance.

  • However, surge in commercial space launches by market players such as SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Blue Origin are expected to surge the demand for carrier rockets steadily in 2021.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9466

The satellite segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on payload type, the satellite segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the global carrier rocket market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in adoption of advanced satellites by telecommunication organizations to implementing high-speed internet services worldwide. The report also discusses segments including cargo and others.

The government segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the government segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than around three-fifths of the global carrier rocket market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in deployment for defense and monitoring services by government organizations. However, the commercial segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to surge in initiatives undertaken by commercial space organizations for deploying advanced space payloads and conducting space exploration missions.

Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carrier-rocket-market/purchase-options

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global carrier rocket market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to the presence of leading rocket manufacturers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, owing to the booming space industry in the region.

Leading market players

  • Antrix Corporation Limited

  • Arianespace

  • Cubecab

  • IHI Corporation

  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • Rocket Lab USA

  • SpaceX

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9466

Similar Reports We Have on Space & Aeronautics Industry:

Space Launch Services Market by Payload (Satellite, Human Spaceflight, Cargo, Testing Probes, and Stratollite), Launch Platform (Land, Air, and Sea), Service Type (Pre-Launch and Post-Launch), Launch Vehicle (Small [Less than 300 ton] and Heavy [Above 300 ton]), and End-User (Government & Military and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Man-portable Rocket Launcher Market by Type (Shoulder-Launched and Tripod Mounted), by Range (Extended Range, Medium Range, and Short Range), and by Technology (Guided and Unguided): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Expendable Launch Vehicle Market by Payload (Rocket, Missile, and Satellites), Application (Commercial and Military), End Use (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Orbital Spaceflight): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Reusable Launch Vehicle Market by Configuration (Single Stage and Multiple Stage), Type (Partially Reusable and Fully Reusable), and Vehicle Weight (Up to 4000lbs, 4000 to 9000lbs, and Over 9000lbs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Rocket Launchpad Market by End-use (Rocket Assembling, Inspecting), Rocket Type (Solid-Fuel Rocket, Liquid-Fuel Rocket, Ion Rocket, Plasma Rocket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market by Technology (Satellite Manufacturing, and Satellite Launch Systems), By End User (Commercial, and Military), By Application (Communication Satellite, Military Surveillance, Navigation Satellite, Earth Observation Satellite, and Others), By Satellite Type (LEO Satellites, MEO Satellites and GEO Satellites): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2021–2030).

