Carrier Screening Market - 2022-2026 | Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases and Disorders to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carrier Screening Market by Type (Expanded carrier screening and Targeted disease carrier screening) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the carrier screening market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 2.36 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The carrier screening market report is segmented by Type (Expanded carrier screening and Targeted disease carrier screening) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China are the key market for carrier screening in North America. Growing concerns on early disease diagnosis, a significant rise in commercial approvals for advanced carrier screening, and the increasing use of pharmacogenomic testing will facilitate the carrier screening market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The expanded carrier screening sector will gain a substantial amount of market share. Advancements in the extended carrier screening market, such as Sema4 Elements Expanded Carrier Screen (ECS) with Personalized Residual Risk solution from Sema4 OpCo, Inc, are likely to boost demand, resulting in segment growth throughout the projection period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Carrier Screening Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.66%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.36 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.91
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., CENTOGENE NV, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fulgent Genetics, Gene By Gene Ltd, Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MedGenome Labs Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sema4 OpCo Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Expanded carrier screening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Targeted disease carrier screening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 Danaher Corp.
10.5 Eurofins Scientific SE
10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.7 Fulgent Genetics
10.8 Illumina Inc.
10.9 Invitae Corp.
10.10 OPKO Health Inc.
10.11 Quest Diagnostics Inc.
10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
