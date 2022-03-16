Carrier Screening Market - 2022-2026 | Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases and Disorders to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carrier Screening Market by Type (Expanded carrier screening and Targeted disease carrier screening) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The carrier screening market report is segmented by Type (Expanded carrier screening and Targeted disease carrier screening) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China are the key market for carrier screening in North America. Growing concerns on early disease diagnosis, a significant rise in commercial approvals for advanced carrier screening, and the increasing use of pharmacogenomic testing will facilitate the carrier screening market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The expanded carrier screening sector will gain a substantial amount of market share. Advancements in the extended carrier screening market, such as Sema4 Elements Expanded Carrier Screen (ECS) with Personalized Residual Risk solution from Sema4 OpCo, Inc, are likely to boost demand, resulting in segment growth throughout the projection period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Carrier Screening Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., CENTOGENE NV, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fulgent Genetics, Gene By Gene Ltd, Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MedGenome Labs Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sema4 OpCo Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Expanded carrier screening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Targeted disease carrier screening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Danaher Corp.

10.5 Eurofins Scientific SE

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.7 Fulgent Genetics

10.8 Illumina Inc.

10.9 Invitae Corp.

10.10 OPKO Health Inc.

10.11 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

