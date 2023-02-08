Carrier screening market size to grow by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carrier screening market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.66%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover more insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Carrier screening market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers carrier screening for rapid detection of aneusomy in amniotic fluid samples, under the brand name Vysis.

Danaher Corp. - The company offers carrier screening that detects the genetic risk for thrombosis, under the brand name Xpert.

DiaSorin SpA - The company offers carrier screening that detects whether a patient or their partner carries pathogenic mutations associated with certain X-linked genetic disorders, under the brand name Eurofins NTD.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers carrier screening and helps patients with late-stage or hard-to-treat cancers, under the brand name Roche.

Vendor landscape –

The global carrier screening market is fragmented, with the presence of several well-established vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer carrier screening in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., CENTOGENE NV, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fulgent Genetics, Gene By Gene Ltd, Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MedGenome Labs Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sema4 OpCo Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

Major market players are focusing on developing innovative products and are increasing their R&D investments. The established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to enhance their global reach. In addition, the market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players during the forecast period.

Carrier screening market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Carrier screening market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (expanded carrier screening and targeted disease carrier screening).

The expanded carrier screening segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Expanded carrier screening refers to the identification of carriers of single-gene disorders outside of traditional screening guidelines. This allows the screening of multiple genetic conditions at the same time. Advances in the expanded carrier screening segment, such as Sema4 Elements Expanded Carrier Screen (ECS) with Personalized Residual Risk solution of Sema4 OpCo, Inc, will increase the demand for expanded carrier screening. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global carrier screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global carrier screening market.

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the carrier screening market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. Growing concerns regarding early disease diagnosis, the rise in commercial approvals for advanced carrier screening, and the increasing use of pharmacogenomic testing will drive the carrier screening market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Carrier screening market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rising prevalence of genetic diseases and disorders such as cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, and sickle cell anemia is driving the growth of the market. The increasing incidence of disabilities in newborns has fueled the adoption of prenatal testing. According to the CDC, about 3% of babies born in the US every year have birth defects. Parents with inheritable genetic conditions, such as autosomal dominant and recessive disorders, prefer early disease diagnosis through prenatal testing procedures. Such factors are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends – The use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in carrier screening is a key trend in the market. NGS enables large-scale sequencing of the human genome to detect mutations and gene variants that can cause diseases. The long-read sequencing technology enables end-users to perform sequencing reads between 10,000 and 900,000 base pairs. Some of the key innovators in this field are vendors such as Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and QIAGEN. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Varying regulations on carrier screening and research globally are challenging the market's growth. Various regulatory authorities, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), World Health Organization (WHO), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), have enforced stringent and complex mandates on carrier screening. However, there are several variations in these, which can lead to compliance issues. This affects the business operations of vendors that operate globally, which, in turn, is expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this carrier screening market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the carrier screening market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the carrier screening market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the carrier screening market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carrier screening market vendors

Carrier Screening Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 123 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 16.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., CENTOGENE NV, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fulgent Genetics, Gene By Gene Ltd, Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MedGenome Labs Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sema4 OpCo Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

