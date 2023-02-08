U.S. markets closed

Carrier screening market size to grow by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carrier screening market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.66%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover more insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carrier Screening Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carrier Screening Market

Carrier screening market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers carrier screening for rapid detection of aneusomy in amniotic fluid samples, under the brand name Vysis.

  • Danaher Corp. - The company offers carrier screening that detects the genetic risk for thrombosis, under the brand name Xpert.

  • DiaSorin SpA - The company offers carrier screening that detects whether a patient or their partner carries pathogenic mutations associated with certain X-linked genetic disorders, under the brand name Eurofins NTD.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers carrier screening and helps patients with late-stage or hard-to-treat cancers, under the brand name Roche.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global carrier screening market is fragmented, with the presence of several well-established vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer carrier screening in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., CENTOGENE NV, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fulgent Genetics, Gene By Gene Ltd, Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MedGenome Labs Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sema4 OpCo Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

Major market players are focusing on developing innovative products and are increasing their R&D investments. The established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to enhance their global reach. In addition, the market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players during the forecast period.

Carrier screening market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Carrier screening market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (expanded carrier screening and targeted disease carrier screening).

  • The expanded carrier screening segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Expanded carrier screening refers to the identification of carriers of single-gene disorders outside of traditional screening guidelines. This allows the screening of multiple genetic conditions at the same time. Advances in the expanded carrier screening segment, such as Sema4 Elements Expanded Carrier Screen (ECS) with Personalized Residual Risk solution of Sema4 OpCo, Inc, will increase the demand for expanded carrier screening. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global carrier screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global carrier screening market.

  • North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the carrier screening market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. Growing concerns regarding early disease diagnosis, the rise in commercial approvals for advanced carrier screening, and the increasing use of pharmacogenomic testing will drive the carrier screening market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Carrier screening marketMarket dynamics

Leading drivers - The rising prevalence of genetic diseases and disorders such as cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, and sickle cell anemia is driving the growth of the market. The increasing incidence of disabilities in newborns has fueled the adoption of prenatal testing. According to the CDC, about 3% of babies born in the US every year have birth defects. Parents with inheritable genetic conditions, such as autosomal dominant and recessive disorders, prefer early disease diagnosis through prenatal testing procedures. Such factors are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends – The use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in carrier screening is a key trend in the market. NGS enables large-scale sequencing of the human genome to detect mutations and gene variants that can cause diseases. The long-read sequencing technology enables end-users to perform sequencing reads between 10,000 and 900,000 base pairs. Some of the key innovators in this field are vendors such as Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and QIAGEN. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Varying regulations on carrier screening and research globally are challenging the market's growth. Various regulatory authorities, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), World Health Organization (WHO), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), have enforced stringent and complex mandates on carrier screening. However, there are several variations in these, which can lead to compliance issues. This affects the business operations of vendors that operate globally, which, in turn, is expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this carrier screening market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the carrier screening market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the carrier screening market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the carrier screening market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carrier screening market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cellular health screening market size is expected to increase by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.24%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by channel (office, hospital, diagnostic labs, home, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The microbiology testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,012.8 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by method (traditional, rapid, and molecular), product (consumable and instruments), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

Carrier Screening Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

123

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

16.91

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., CENTOGENE NV, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fulgent Genetics, Gene By Gene Ltd, Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MedGenome Labs Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sema4 OpCo Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Expanded carrier screening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Targeted disease carrier screening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.5 Eurofins Scientific SE

  • 10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.7 Fulgent Genetics

  • 10.8 Illumina Inc.

  • 10.9 Invitae Corp.

  • 10.10 OPKO Health Inc.

  • 10.11 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-screening-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-36-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301740306.html

SOURCE Technavio

