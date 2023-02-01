Carrier Screening Market Size to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of genetic diseases, rise in number of advanced product launches and surge in availability & affordability of tests drive the growth of the global carrier screening market. By type, the expanded carrier screening segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Carrier Screening Market size was estimated at $1.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $6.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.8 Billion Market Size in 2031 $6.5 Billion CAGR 13.8% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Type, Technology, End-User, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of genetic disorders Rise increase in awareness of carrier screening among the population and rise in the adoption of advanced throughput technologies Restraints High cost associated with carrier screening and dearth of skilled professionals Opportunities The rise in number of R&D investments by diagnostic and biotechnology companies



Covid-19 scenario-

Disrupted healthcare services including genetic counseling that resulted in a reduction in the patient influx to genetic counselors and workforce shortages to perform the essential functions required of newborn screening (NBS) programs had a negative impact on the global carrier screening market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track, due to increased demand for carrier screening.

The global carrier screening market is analyzed across type, technology, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the expanded carrier screening segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourth of the global carrier screening market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The expanded carrier screening segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

By technology, the DNA sequencing segment contributed to nearly half of the global carrier screening market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The polymerase chain reaction segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 14.9% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global carrier screening market revenue. The reference laboratories segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global carrier screening market revenue. Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global carrier screening market report include Diasorin S.p.A (Luminex Corporation), Eurofins Scientific, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., Opko Health Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including product launch, product approval, and acquisition to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



