Carrier to sell industrial fire business in $1.43 billion deal

Reuters
·1 min read
(Reuters) - Carrier said on Tuesday it would sell its Industrial Fire division to Sentinel Capital Partners in a $1.43 billion deal, as it looks to focus on its mainstay heating and cooling equipment businesses.

The Florida-based company last year bought German industrial firm Viessmann's air conditioning division and sold its Global Access Solution business to Honeywell.

Carrier expects net proceeds from the transaction to exceed $1.1 billion and intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Abhinav Parmar and Kannaki Deka; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Sriraj Kalluvila)

