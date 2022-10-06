U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

Carrier's EcoEnergy Insights Earns Gold for IoT-Enabled Services at 2022 IoT Innovator Awards

·3 min read

BluEdge™ Command Centers recognized with prestigious award in the "Best of IoT – Services" category

KENNESAW, Ga., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoEnergy Insights, a Carrier company and leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions and services, earned a gold award in the "Best of IoT – Services" category at the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards. The global award recognizes the level of service provided by EcoEnergy Insights-operated BluEdge™ Command Centers, comprised of data scientists and domain experts providing remote commissioning, monitoring, diagnostics and proactive support for building and cold chain operations. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions

EcoEnergy Insights, a Carrier company and leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions and services, earned a gold award in the "Best of IoT – Services" category at the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards.
EcoEnergy Insights, a Carrier company and leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions and services, earned a gold award in the “Best of IoT – Services” category at the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards.

"The buildings and cold chain of the future will increasingly be serviced remotely. We have invested in a world-class command center network which is bringing cutting-edge and innovative services to our customers across all our major product categories," said Ajay Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Healthy Buildings & Chief Strategy Officer, Carrier. "We are delighted to be recognized and are committed to customer-back solutions in all we do."

Carrier's BluEdge Command Centers operate at the intersection of people skills, digital innovation and robust processes. Their mission is to transform building and cold chain equipment operations and maintenance – moving from being reactive to proactive, ensuring they are operating efficiently. These involve working with data from connected equipment spanning HVAC, refrigeration, controls and lighting to proactively intervene remotely, or coordinating with customers and their maintenance partners to act on the analytical insights.  Customers benefit from improved efficiency and operational optimization. By intervening remotely, the command centers also reduce operations costs and associated greenhouse gas emissions associated with maintenance truck rolls.

"We are extremely honored to win the gold award in a category that is arguably the most sought after for companies providing IoT-enabled services," said Mansoor Ahmad, Managing Director, EcoEnergy Insights. "This award validates our model of human expertise and AI, through the Abound ecosystem featuring the CORTIX™ platform, to transform the way building equipment is operated and maintained."

For more information on BluEdge Command Centers operated by EcoEnergy Insights, please visit www.ecoenergyinsights.com or email info.ecoenergy@carrier.com.

About EcoEnergy Insights

EcoEnergy Insights is a global leader in providing AI and IoT solutions for building and equipment operations. Their CORTIX™ platform collects data from multiple sources, analyzes it, acts on defined deviations autonomously and offers predictive actionable insights and prescriptive recommendations. The award-winning platform, combined with expert human analytics, has been delivering industry-leading outcomes in comfort, maintenance, and energy efficiency across multiple industries such as retail, hospitality, and banking. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information on EcoEnergy Insights and the CORTIX™ platform, visit ecoenergyinsights.com and cortix.ai. Join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact: Shawn Menezes
+91 (0)80 49045454
Shawn.Menezes@carrier.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

A view of the capabilities of the EcoEnergy Insights-operated BluEdge Command Center network.
A view of the capabilities of the EcoEnergy Insights-operated BluEdge Command Center network.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carriers-ecoenergy-insights-earns-gold-for-iot-enabled-services-at-2022-iot-innovator-awards-301642130.html

SOURCE EcoEnergy Insights

