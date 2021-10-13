U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,357.70
    +963.34 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.49
    +11.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.33 (-0.32%)
     

Carrington Coleman Adds Business Litigation, Intellectual Property Partners in Dallas

·2 min read

Full-service law firm also welcomes litigation associate

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced business trial lawyer Brian Shaw and intellectual property litigator Dr. Chad Ray have joined Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal LLP as partners, further bolstering the firm's considerable strengths in those practice areas.

"Brian and Chad are exceptionally talented, accomplished attorneys," said Carrington Coleman Managing Partner Monica Latin. "They bring expertise that complements the firm's existing practices to better serve the needs of our clients. We are pleased to welcome them to our firm."

Mr. Shaw has successfully tried high-profile, high-stakes lawsuits and arbitrations involving partnership disputes, shareholder rights, business divorces, and litigation involving contracts, oil and gas, employment, insurance coverage, construction, probate, bankruptcy and other corporate matters. He has also served as lead counsel in state and federal appellate courts. His business litigation work earned recognition in the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers legal guide. He is a 2006 graduate of Baylor University School of Law and is a Texas Bar Foundation Fellow. He joins the firm from the Rogge Dunn Group, P.C.

As a trial attorney and registered patent lawyer, Dr. Ray focuses his practice on patent litigation involving pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biologics, electronics, chemicals, and automotive components at trial and before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He holds undergraduate and Ph.D. degrees in chemistry. Dr. Ray's experience as a research scientist provided him broad technical expertise as he developed scientific instrumentation for the study of chemical and biological materials by repurposing the tools of nanotechnology. He earned his law degree in 2011 from the University of Michigan Law School. He joins Carrington from the Dallas office of Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP, and previously practiced at the Chicago office of Jenner & Block, LLP.

Also joining the Dallas-based law firm is litigation associate Tania Sethi whom Alex More, head of the Litigation Practice Group called "an excellent addition" for the firm. Ms. Sethi is an experienced litigation attorney and certified alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mediator. She earned her law degree from the Baylor University School of Law in 2017. She joins the firm from Clark Hill Strasburger.

About Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP
Carrington Coleman is a 51-year-old Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in the real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, professional services, technology, and health care industries, among others. The firm provides counsel in corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, litigation and appeals, employment, and family wealth/estate planning. Learn more about the firm at www.carringtoncoleman.com.

Media Contact:
Rhonda Reddick
800-559-4534
rhonda@androvett.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrington-coleman-adds-business-litigation-intellectual-property-partners-in-dallas-301399854.html

SOURCE Carrington Coleman

Recommended Stories

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • API data reportedly show a more than 5 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8, according to sources. The API, which released its report a day later than usual because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, also reportedly showed inventory declines of 4.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.3 million barrels for the week, sources said.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • Vape Maker Stocks Are Rising After FDA OKs an E-Cigarette in U.S. for the First Time

    Shares of British American Tobacco and other makers of e-cigarettes were rising Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration approved an e-cigarette in the U.S. for the first time. U.S.-listed shares of British American Tobacco (ticker: BTI) were up 2% to $35.44. The FDA authorized e-cigarettes and tobacco-flavored pods made by Vuse, which are produced by RJ Reynolds, a unit of British American Tobacco.

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“At some point, we must stop exports of crude palm oil, it should

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Ireland's draft GDPR decision against Facebook branded a joke

    Facebook's lead data protection regulator in the European Union is inching toward making its first decision on a complaint against Facebook itself. Privacy campaign not-for-profit noyb today published a draft decision by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on a complaint made under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC's draft decision proposes to fine Facebook $36 million -- a financial penalty that would take the adtech giant just over two and a half hours to earn in revenue, based on its second quarter earnings (of $29 billion).

  • Walmart Boosting Off-Peak Container Processing in LA by Up to 50%

    Big-box retailers including Walmart, along with FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and UPS (NYSE: UPS), have detailed plans to expand container operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as part of the Biden administration's efforts to unclog a massive bottleneck at the country's largest container terminal complex. The details come ahead of a virtual meeting President Joe Biden is holding with port leadership and dock labor on Wednesday to discuss transportation challenges throughout the supply chain.

  • U.K. Energy Crisis Ramps Up as Two More Suppliers Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two energy suppliers with about 250,000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the U.K.’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresBP Plc-backed Pure Planet and Colorado Energy announced they have gone out of business on Wedn

  • Remote workers less attached to jobs, companies, co-workers than they were in the office: survey

    Prudential Financial Vice Chair Rob Falzon joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the shifts taking place in America's workforce, the struggles working from home, and the key takeaways from the Prudential survey.

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Find Floor

    Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the session on Tuesday but found enough support underneath to show signs of stability.

  • Oil Dips With OPEC Voicing Caution on Strength of Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York fell 0.3% on Wednesday after trading little changed for m

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce

  • Factbox: How Target, Home Depot, UPS, FedEx plan to ease U.S. port congestion

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday pushed to ease supply chain logjams that are threatening the all-important U.S. holiday shopping season. A port in Los Angeles will join Long Beach, California, to expand around-the-clock operations, the White House said. Consumer goods makers, delivery companies and retailers - which make most of their annual revenue in the last quarter of the year - put their weight behind the shift, meeting virtually with Biden and promising stepped-up operations.

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresApple is now

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.