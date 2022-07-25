U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

CARROLL Appoints New President and CIO as Firm Focuses on Long-Term Growth

CARROLL
·3 min read

David Perez and Brett Richards Are Promoted Internally as the Firm Continues its Expansion as an Institutional Leader in Multifamily Real Estate

CARROLL's David Perez and Brett Richards

CARROLL's David Perez and Brett Richards
CARROLL's David Perez and Brett Richards

ATLANTA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARROLL, a national real estate investment and management firm, has promoted David Perez to President and Chief Operating Officer, along with Brett Richards to Chief Investment Officer. These appointments are part of the continuing evolution of the Firm as an institutional powerhouse with $8 billion in assets under management, $20 billion in transaction volume across more than 200 acquisitions, and nearly 140 dispositions since inception.

Josh Champion, President and CIO, is moving on from CARROLL. We thank Josh for his contributions to the Firm during the past 10 years and wish him well in his future endeavors.

David Perez joined CARROLL in 2017 as the Firm's Chief Operating Officer. He helped navigate CARROLL through its recent rapid 50% growth, transforming company operations and leading the Firm through the challenge of the past two years, which have also been its two best performance years of all time. Perez's data-centric, customer-minded approach helped position CARROLL and its platform among the industry leaders for its verticals, setting the stage for sustained growth under his guidance. Prior to CARROLL, Perez led financial advisory assignments for both EY and Houlihan Lokey and consulted on strategic technical work as part of Slalom Consulting.

Brett Richards came to CARROLL in 2021 after a 20-year tenure overseeing investments for both Equity Residential and Blackstone/LivCor. Initially serving as Executive Vice President of Investments for CARROLL, Richards' experience has been pivotal to the Firm's recent success - particularly in its westward expansion and the addition of Las Vegas and Phoenix as new MSAs in the Firm's portfolio. As Chief Investment Officer, he will continue to helm CARROLL's investment strategy alongside a team of regionally diverse individuals who bring more than 100 years of experience across several blue-chip companies.

"David and Brett have been instrumental to the growth and success CARROLL has experienced as a company," said Patrick Carroll, founder and CEO of CARROLL. "From navigating the unknowns of the past two years to executing our strategy en route to record transactions and new market growth, David and Brett have helped elevate CARROLL to its current position - all while embodying the values that we strive for as a national organization."

As an expanding company, CARROLL remains heavily committed to reinvesting in its platform and people. The addition of seasoned executives from top institutional firms continues to enhance its leadership and culture, while expanding its service offering. Recent hires Stephen Hendrix, (Managing Director of Development), Rob Gayle (Vice President of Business Development), Sean Griffin (Vice President of Development), and Rob Lester (Senior Managing Director of Capital Markets and Investments) added new layers to the Firm's platform, while Melanie Johns (Chief Financial Officer) and Franco Minton (Managing Director of People) solidified internal processes and highlighted the value the Firm places on development and culture.

###

About CARROLL

CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., and regional offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Raleigh, Denver, Tampa, New York and now Los Angeles, CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, ground-up development and fund management. The Firm has raised more than $4.3 billion of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed, or sold more than $20.0 billion in real estate.

The company manages more than 30,000 multifamily units across nine states representing $8.0 billion in assets under management and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. CARROLL has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has managed more than $500 million in construction projects throughout the past 10 years. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com

Media Contact

Erinn Larson
media@carrollorg.com

Related Images






Image 1: CARROLL's David Perez and Brett Richards



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


