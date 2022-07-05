U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

CARROLL Appoints Rob Lester as Senior Managing Director of Capital Markets and Investments

CARROLL
·3 min read

The National Real Estate Investment Firm Hires Former Investment Banker and Accomplished Capital Raiser to Expand CARROLL's Strategic Capital Relationships and Investment Management Portfolio

Rob Lester

Rob Lester
Rob Lester

ATLANTA, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARROLL, a national real estate investment and management firm, today announced that Robert Lester has joined as Senior Managing Director of Capital Markets and Investments. Rob will serve as a capital markets advisor and primary interface for investors and partners, while leading the growth of the Firm's investment management platform. He will also serve on the Firm's investment committee.

As Senior Managing Director of Capital Markets and Investments, Rob is responsible for structuring and executing the Firm's capitalization strategy, including debt and equity for assets, joint venture and fund transactions; developing and fostering client and investor relationships; and expanding the Firm's platform through new vehicles and M&A activities. Rob's hiring comes on the heels of CARROLL's recent closing of multiple LP acquisitions in high-growth markets across the Sun Belt. This shift is indicative of the Firm's exponential growth in the past two years that includes investments in new MSAs and service offering expansions to its vertically integrated investment platform.

A global capital markets veteran, Rob brings more than two decades of investment banking and capital raising experience that includes developing, structuring and financing innovative transactions and financial vehicles for clients around the globe. Prior to joining CARROLL, Rob began his career in corporate investment banking with BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank and has since gone on to hold executive and leadership positions with respected real estate and financial institutions, including Blackstone/Park Hill Real Estate, Macquarie Group, and Brookfield. His experience enabling corporate growth and helping business thrive will be invaluable to CARROLL's investment businesses and platform as a whole.

"Adding an industry veteran like Rob, who brings more than $10 billion in real estate transaction experience and an in-depth understanding of capital markets and real estate, is a foundational piece to our firm's expansion," said M. Patrick Carroll, founder and CEO of CARROLL. "With the launch of new verticals, having Rob's expertise in-house will help our platform quickly scale to meet the growing demands of the market. Rob is widely respected throughout our industry, and I am excited to have him join our team."

"I have great respect for CARROLL and am thrilled to be joining during a time of tremendous opportunity," said Rob Lester. "They are at the forefront of residential real estate with a celebrated track record of outperformance. I look forward to partnering with this renowned team to drive the Firm's audacious growth plans."

Rob's hiring also establishes a new presence for CARROLL in Los Angeles and further expands the Firm's West Coast position into a region of innovation, strong job growth and significant undersupply of residential housing. This hire also marks the fifth platform expansion addition since the beginning of 2022 that includes Rob Gayle (Vice President of Business Development), Franco Minton (Managing Director of People), Stephen Hendrix (Managing Director of Development), and Sean Griffin (Vice President of Development).

###

About CARROLL

CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., and regional offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Raleigh, Denver, Tampa, New York and now Los Angeles, CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, ground-up development and fund management. The Firm has raised more than $4.3 billion of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed, or sold more than $20.0 billion in real estate.

The company manages more than 30,000 multifamily units across nine states representing $8.0 billion in assets under management and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. CARROLL has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has managed more than $500 million in construction projects throughout the past 10 years. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com.

Media Contact

Erinn Larson
media@carrollorg.com  

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


