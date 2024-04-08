Carroll County Community Foundation receives $750,000 Lilly fund grant match

Apr. 8—The Carroll County Community Foundation received a matching fund grant totaling $750,000 as part of the eighth phase of Lilly Endowment's initiative, Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow.

The fund grant will go toward further developing its unrestricted assets. Unrestricted funds are not specific to any one cause and can be applied at the Foundation's discretion so long as the project aligns with the mission of the Community Foundation.

Qualifying matching funds raised to support the community foundation's unrestricted endowment will be eligible for a $2 (grantor)-to-$1 (grantee) match from Lilly Endowment, Inc.

Carroll County is represented by the Community Foundation of Howard County, who also represents Clinton County. Together, the three counties received $3 million in funding. The amount received is determined by the county's population size.

"GIFT VIII is a unique opportunity to build endowed funds that will serve this community now and across future generations," said Todd Moser, President of the Community Foundation of Howard County. "Our unrestricted endowment funds provide immense support and resources to help empower nonprofits in our community, and GIFT VIII gives the Foundation yet another chance to increase funds available for the needs of the community through grants."

Through GIFT VIII, Lilly Endowment has awarded matching fund grants totaling $133.8 million to community foundations serving all 92 of Indiana's counties. Eligible community foundations submitted proposals requesting grants ranging from $100,000 to $15,000,000 based on the population of the counties they serve.

In 2023, Lilly Endowment launched GIFT VIII to help community foundations strengthen the towns, cities, and counties they serve. Matching fund grants are one of several funding opportunities designed to help community foundations promote long-term viability; further strengthen their abilities to lead; encourage board engagement; and support and develop strategic efforts to enhance quality of life in their communities.

The Carroll County Community Foundation holds several unrestricted endowment funds to which donors can contribute, providing ample opportunity to successfully raise the first $375,000 that is required to receive the complete $750,000.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company.

The Carroll County Community Foundation, established in 1997, is a not-for-profit charitable organization governed by a volunteer board of local citizens. The purpose of the Foundation is to serve the interests of donors, make grants, and act as a catalyst around issues of community importance in Carroll County. For details about making a charitable gift or establishing a permanent endowment fund to benefit a charitable organization or interest in Carroll County, please contact the Community Foundation at (800) 964-0508 or visit the website at www.cfcarroll.org.