Carroll government’s technology maintenance contract renewed

Carroll County officials have voted to continue maintenance and support services for approximately 210 network switches and routers throughout county government facilities with Cisco SMARTnet Support Services.

“The switches and routers form the backbone of the county’s Information Technology Network which interconnects devices such as desktop computers, telephones, servers, copiers, printers, security cameras and other devices,” a county briefing paper states.

Meeting Thursday, the Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved renewing a contract with the company in the amount of $148,066.82.

“This is one of those easy ones, fortunately,” said Mark Ripper, director of the county’s Technology Services. The county has contracted with Cisco SMARTnet for 15 to 20 years, he said.

“This is 24/7 support on those routers and switches,” he said.

Maintenance services and support are necessary to ensure that components are up to date and working correctly.

The following services are provided to the county under the contract.

Direct access 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to Cisco Technical Assistance Center.

Access to online knowledge base, communities, resources, and tools.

Proactive diagnostics and alerts.

Operating system software and updates including security patches and new features.

Advance hardware replacement options, including 4-hour, and next-business-day replacement and repair.

Onsite service.

The purchase is being made though a Maryland state contract. The cost has been approved in the current fiscal 2024 budget and no additional funds are needed.