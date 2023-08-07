Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) shareholders have earned a 138% return over the last year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) share price has soared 138% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 33% gain in the last three months. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 17% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Carrols Restaurant Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Carrols Restaurant Group saw its revenue grow by 6.9%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 138%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Carrols Restaurant Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 138% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Carrols Restaurant Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Carrols Restaurant Group you should be aware of.

