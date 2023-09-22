Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) closed at $6.22, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the restaurant operator had lost 5.9% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carrols Restaurant Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Carrols Restaurant Group is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $476.38 million, up 7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion, which would represent changes of +152.86% and +8.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 117.65% higher. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Carrols Restaurant Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.83, which means Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

