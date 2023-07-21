Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) closed at $5.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant operator had gained 8.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Carrols Restaurant Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2023. On that day, Carrols Restaurant Group is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $479.91 million, up 8.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +98.57% and +7.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

