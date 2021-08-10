Carrs Luxury Silver Photo Frames Hong Kong Launched – New Accessories/Gifts HK

Town House, Hong Kong’s leading destination for glassware, tableware and home accessories, has added a range of luxury Carrs Silver silver-plated and sterling silver photo frames to its online store.

Town House has unveiled a range of premium Carrs Silver photo frames on its online store, allowing customers in Hong Kong to find the perfect, timeless gift for weddings, christenings, anniversaries, birthdays, baby showers and housewarmings.

The silver photo frames come in all of the most popular photo sizes and shapes, are either velvet-backed or wood-backed, and range in styles from classic to modern, with sleek, plain borders or borders with intricate hand-crafted designs.

More information is available at https://www.townhouse.com.hk/shop-photo-frames

Most Carrs Silver frames can also be personalised for that extra-special touch, by taking advantage of Town House’s popular engraving service. More and more customers choose to add a unique, engraved message on their gifts to create a lasting memory for the recipient.

Established in 1977, Carrs Silver is a prestigious silverware brand, world-renowned for our values of quality and design. All Carrs Silver products are made in Sheffield and grace the homes of many who appreciate the finer things in life around the world, and can also be found in the world-famous Harrods Department Store in London.

The frames complement Town House’s large range of Carrs Silver tableware in its shops, including high-quality silver trays, cutlery, crystal wine and spirit decanters, silver coasters, and silver candle holders, as well as giftware, such as wooden keepsakes and money boxes, silver trophies, credit card wallets, cufflinks, baby rattlers, child’s cups and more.

The picture frame collection also strengthens Town House’s position as the top destination for premium home gifts.

For customers looking for a cheaper alternative to Carrs Silver, Town House also sells a range of more affordable silver picture frames in its shops.

What’s more, Town House also sells a range of often hard-to-find but easy-to-use silver care accessories, including silver polishing cloths, ensuring that customers never need to worry about their silver frames tarnishing. Town House is also pleased to offer guidance on how to care for silver items.

Town House has several shops throughout Hong Kong where customers can see the luxury home and tableware items in person.

A spokesperson for Town House said, “Picture frames are a truly timeless and classic gift – no matter the occasion. Town House has been selling Carrs Silver for over 50 years, and till this day, they remain an incredibly popular item in our shops. Silver frames by Carrs Silver are renowned for their quality.”

Town House offers free delivery within three working days in Hong Kong on orders of HK$1,000 or more. It also offers a free gift-wrapping and gift card service.

