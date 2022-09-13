U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

Cars Café™ Coffee Shop Concept Hosts Grand Opening Event In Goodlettsville

·2 min read

The new Cars Café Coffee Shop offers premium in-store coffee service for automotive enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike featuring family-friendly event on Sept. 17

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars Café™ Coffee Shop, a premium coffee shop concept catering to coffee lovers and automotive enthusiasts will host an event full of family-friendly fun and entertainment at their grand opening in Goodlettsville this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Cars Café™ Coffee Shop, a premium coffee shop concept catering to coffee lovers and automotive enthusiasts, hosts a family-friendly grand opening event on Sept. 17.

Cars Café™ is adjacent to Tint World® Goodlettsville, located at 500 S. Main St., Suite C, Goodlettsville, Tennessee, 37072. You'll know you've arrived at the right place when you smell the fresh brewed coffee and see the cool cars showcased in the parking lot.

"Cars Café offers a unique experience for patrons who love coffee, cars, or both," said Brian Weed, owner of Cars Café™ Goodlettsville. "It's a comfortable atmosphere where customers can enjoy some of Middle Tennessee's best premium roasted coffee and artisan-inspired baked goods while hanging out with friends. You can also check out the neighboring Tint World®'s customized cars and trucks!"

Cars Café™'s grand opening will include a live music performance, custom and exotic cars, and an opportunity to support Middle Tennessee's Toys for Tots, which accepts donations for its annual Bikes-or-Bust campaign providing free bicycles to area children in need this holiday season.

The first 100 Cars Café Coffee customers on Sept. 17 will receive a free Cars Café™ Coffee travel mug providing a lifetime 10% discount on future coffee purchases.

"Brian's passion and experience is quickly making the Goodlettsville Cars Café a resounding success," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of the Cars Café™ franchise concept. "Cars Café isn't your typical granddad's coffee shop! This is the go-to place for premium roast coffee and delicious, artisan-inspired baked goods. So, visit the new Cars Café Coffee concept to drink, eat, meetup, hangout, and enjoy in their comfortable friendly atmosphere!"

About Cars Café™
Cars Café™ Coffee opened their first location in 2022, with a mission of selling the highest-quality fresh roast coffee and delicious artisan baked goods, connecting coffee lovers and automotive enthusiasts.

Cars Café™ has plans to expand the concept throughout the United States and Canada, with franchise opportunities available in 2023.

For more information about Cars Café, visit https://www.facebook.com/carscafegoodlettsvilletn.

Cars Café™ Contact:
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO 
(888) 629-8777
info@carscafe.com

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Heather Ripley 
Ripley PR 
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cars-cafe-coffee-shop-concept-hosts-grand-opening-event-in-goodlettsville-301623277.html

SOURCE Cars Café™

