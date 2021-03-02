Cars, Craft and Culture - The Ultimate Daytona Beach Trail Guide

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors looking for a fun and unique way to explore the Daytona Beach area will find just what they're looking for in the new Ultimate Daytona Beach Trail Guide.

A collection of the most beloved car-, craft- and culture-themed attractions, iconic places and spots in Daytona Beach

This exciting collection of car-, craft- and culture-themed tours and trails will help visitors navigate the area and explore its many cultural, historic and natural attractions, as well as some great places for tasty food and spirits. The Ultimate Daytona Beach Trail Guide includes:

Ale Trail – A favorite for locals and visitors alike, the Daytona Beach Ale Trail adds exceptional craft beer and artisan spirits to any itinerary. It features nearly two dozen unique, local craft breweries, tap rooms and distilleries.

Hiking and Biking Trails – Eco-adventurers will find the Daytona Beach area rich in natural treasures. With more than 60 miles of showcase trails, visitors can hike or bike paved trails, explore the lush botanical and tropical diversity of nature trails, combine a riverfront walk with an exploration of historic downtown districts, or bicycle on the beach.

Iconic Trail – Talk about photo-ops! This unique tour is comprised of an eclectic mix of historical sites, landmarks and tributes to prominent figures who have contributed greatly to the American fabric including the former home of John D. Rockefeller, the centuries-old Fairchild Oak tree, and the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, Florida's tallest.

Monuments and Statues Trail – This trail takes visitors off the beaten path for a fascinating history tour of the Daytona Beach area – from famous athletes like Jackie Robinson to legendary civil rights leaders like Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, the path includes veteran's memorials, unique artwork, and yes, even the resting place of Brownie The Town Dog, a beloved fixture in Downtown Daytona Beach from 1939-1954.

Motorsports Trail – The Daytona Beach area is known for its racing, and visitors can "start their engines" year-round by exploring the area's rich motorsports heritage. Meandering from scenic beachfronts to rpm-packed museums, this trail will take enthusiasts on an action-packed tour of the area's racing history and future.

Share the Heritage Trail – Follow the Share the Heritage Trail and explore African American museum exhibits, historical treasures and cultural sites. Learn about the legacies of influential Black leaders with strong ties to Daytona Beach, including Dr. Howard Thurman, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and baseball great, Jackie Robinson.

For more information about the Ultimate Daytona Beach Trail Guide, including interactive maps and ideas for exploring the wide open spaces and fun places in the Daytona Beach area, visit https://www.daytonabeach.com/things-to-do/trails/.

